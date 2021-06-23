After 32 years serving the city of Columbia in various administrative roles, Tony St. Romaine decided to retire in 2016. He continued doing some consulting for the city on tax increment financing projects but also worked on turning his passion for oil painting into a second career.
Some neighbors to the south had other ideas. In 2019, Ashland’s then-mayor, Gene Rohrer, persuaded St. Romaine to become his town’s city administrator.
While the town is much smaller than Columbia, running Ashland is still a big job, especially given the exploding population the town has witnessed over the past two decades.
With the recent approval of developments in the east and northwest areas of Ashland, St. Romaine hopes to push commercial and residential growth to new levels.
The east site is a 14-lot commercial area that will be known as East Ashland Plaza. The opening of Ashland’s second Break Time gas station in mid-February marked the first stage of the project. And the Lakeside Ashland development to the northwest is a multi-phase project that will include a 72-foot video wall to be used as a drive-in theater.
A growing city has provided a fresh challenge for St. Romaine.
“People always say that Ashland must be a breeze compared to Columbia,” St. Romaine said, “but Ashland has the same types of problems that any city has.”
Moreover, as a smaller community, Ashland struggles to find the “resources and professional staff to make sure we are heading in the right direction,” St. Romaine said.
When St. Romaine took over, the entire city workforce was underpaid, particularly police officers.
“We had to compete for new or replacement officers with Columbia and Jefferson City, who paid $21 an hour,” St. Romaine said. “Ashland barely paid $13 an hour.”
With the support of the mayor and the Board of Aldermen, St. Romaine increased the minimum wage for police officers to $15 and instituted a 2% raise per year for every year of service for veteran officers.
“These changes have helped us attract better quality employees and helps to retain those employees,” he said.
St. Romaine came to mid-Missouri from Birmingham, England, in 1978, when he was 18. He wanted to be closer to extended family in Fulton. His first job in public service was working as an accounting buyer during the construction of the Callaway Nuclear Plant.
After the plant was built, Columbia hired St. Romaine. He worked his way through the ranks. As director of purchasing, St. Romaine was responsible for managing the professional and clerical staff of the purchasing division and working with city management. In 2006, St. Romaine became assistant city manager, and he was promoted to deputy city manager in 2012.
He’s hoping to retire again by the end of this year and get back to painting and traveling the art show circuit. So, at his urging, Ashland, in December, hired a full-time assistant city administrator, Leland Rehard.
Rehard, who graduated from MU with a master’s degree in public administration in 2012, met St. Romaine that year. The two worked together in Columbia during Rehard’s management fellowship.
“I enjoy working with him. Everyone enjoys working with Tony,” Rehard said. “He is a very positive person with a lot of experience.”
Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan seconded that.
“Tony’s leadership and skill come from his years of successful administrative responsibility with the city of Columbia,” Sullivan said. “Ashland is fortunate to have him come out of retirement to serve and lead our city staff.”