Lanes along Stadium Boulevard near Columbia Mall are scheduled to be closed starting Monday evening for a road resurfacing project, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closures will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The work, which is the latest phase of the street's resurfacing, will take place between Blackfoot Road and Broadway along Stadium Boulevard. Weather conditions may cause delays, according to the release.
A contractor will begin milling and resurfacing the final section of Stadium Boulevard before the installation of the new surface.
The contractor will also continue roadway repairs along the milled portion of Stadium Boulevard, between U.S. 63 and Broadway. The resurfacing of this section will begin in early August.
More information on the project can be found on MoDOT's website.