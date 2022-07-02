The Columbia City Council will hear a report at its regular meeting Tuesday from staff seeking authorization to define energy efficiency standards and establish a date by which rental housing in Columbia will meet those standards.
Carolyn Amparan, the chair of the Sierra Club Mid-Missouri Group, will also speak to the council during public comment about “the need to move forward” on rental energy efficiency.
In its report to the council, sustainability staff said a policy on rental energy efficiency could affect several important community issues, including lower greenhouse gas emissions and improved housing affordability.
Establishing standards and a date would be informed by input from renters and people who manage rental properties, according to the report. The sustainability office has requested $50,000 in funding for fiscal year 2023 to “procure technical assistance and engagement support” to do this work.
The City Council will also consider amending an ordinance to establish a program for the Disabilities Commission and Youth Advisory Council to allow virtual meetings and participation.
The council authorized a six-month trial program for virtual meetings for three boards in November 2021. At its June 21 meeting, the council made a motion to eliminate the expiration date for this program for the disabilities and youth boards.
City Manager De’Carlon Seewood will make a report on expanding the program for other boards and commissions, according to a council memo.
The meeting will be held Tuesday because city offices will be closed Monday for the Fourth of July holiday.
Also at the meeting, the council will swear in Kathy Baker as the city’s newest human resources director.