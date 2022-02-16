Wabash warming center was supposed to be open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, but as late as 3 p.m. the doors were closed.
With rain forecasted for the Columbia area, the deadbolt on the Wabash warming center doors remained locked.
Starting Wednesday, the bus station was supposed to be open as a daytime warming center in addition to the city’s other seven. While the city has shelters and other warming centers, many of those have barriers to entry that can prevent the unhoused from finding shelter there.
The center’s daytime hours were expected to fill gaps in the hours of other warming centers and shelters. Recently, the city had hired a private contractor to handle security for the shelter.
According to city officials, the center would be open “regardless of weather.”
However, Citadel Security, the firm hired to work security at the center, was experiencing staffing issues and was unable to staff the shelter, Sydney Olsen, the city’s public information officer, said.
Without staff from Citadel, the center was unable to open. Olsen said that while Citadel is experiencing shortages, Columbia Police Department will be able to staff the center any time it is open until next week.
“Officers will definitely be there over the winter weather event,” Olsen said.
Citadel is expected to take over staffing at the warming center both in the day and overnight next week or the week after, Olsen said.
“The city will keep Wabash open through the end of March. If we continue to see winter weather and cold temperatures further into the year, we will reassess,” she said.
The availability of the warming center was not effectively communicated to the homeless community. Some members were not even aware that the center was supposed to be open Wednesday, said Stephanie Yoakum, a member of JB Mobile Soup Kitchen, a mutual aid group in Columbia.
Yoakum said she feels frustrated at the lack of effective communication.
“The dissemination of information to the actual target population is something being completely overlooked,” Yoakum said .
Yoakum sees Wabash being open during the day as a temporary fix for the homeless of Columbia.
“It’s better than nothing as we push toward a full homeless services center,” she said. “Our long-term goal is year-round access to a zero-barrier shelter.”
The opening of the bus station as an emergency warming center overnight has been the subject of debate in recent City Council meetings. The threshold for the warming center to open overnight was raised to 25 degrees Feb. 7. The previous threshold had been raised to 15 degrees temporarily in January.
The warming center will be open Wednesday and Thursday nights as a winter storm moves in and temperatures are projected to be below 25 degrees, according to a city news release.