The Missouri Drought Assessment Committee has decided to not extend its drought alert that began in July 2022.

The alert was established when Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-04— bringing together the Drought Assessment Committee to guide the state’s drought response. Initially set to expire on Dec. 1, Governor Parson extended the alert until March 1.

