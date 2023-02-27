The Missouri Drought Assessment Committee has decided to not extend its drought alert that began in July 2022.
The alert was established when Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-04— bringing together the Drought Assessment Committee to guide the state’s drought response. Initially set to expire on Dec. 1, Governor Parson extended the alert until March 1.
In early December, more than 80% of Missouri was experiencing some level of drought. Now, just under 2% of the state is under moderate drought and 11% — including Columbia — is experiencing abnormal dryness, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
From June 2022 to January 2023, Columbia recorded lower than average precipitation compared to the past decade, according to the National Weather Service. February was the first month to record higher than average rainfall since the drought, but most of Boone County is still reporting abnormal dryness overall.
Christi Miller, the communications director for the Missouri Department of Agriculture, said that the department has been glad to see increased rainfall across parts of the state, especially as demand for improved subsoil moisture increases with the nearing of spring.
“It’s time for the grass to take off for our livestock producers, so it’s important that the subsoil moisture improves,” she said.
While conditions have improved across much of the state, some areas are still experiencing dryness or moderate drought. Christi Miller said that farmers and ranchers facing these conditions can still access support and resources through programs like the USDA’s Farm Service Agency even after the drought alert ends.
Erin Fanning, the director of the Water Resources Center at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, said that this is because “those resources are made available based on the drought intensity designation from the (U.S.) Drought Monitor, not necessarily on the drought alert itself.”
Ethan Miller, the district manager for the Boone County Soil and Water Conservation District, said that Boone County and other areas in Missouri are still dependent on favorable weather patterns in the near future to get fully out of the drought.
He added that the outlook for the coming months remains unclear. “Typically, spring is still our heaviest moisture time of year, so as long as precipitation holds out like normal, we’ll be fine,” he said.
Fanning said that although the drought alert is set to expire, state officials from a number of departments will continue to monitor drought levels across the state. This way, in the event of lower-than-expected precipitation levels, the state will be prepared to proactively support those affected.