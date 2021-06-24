Columbia will soon be one of nine cities in Missouri to have a state-funded electric vehicle charging station made possible through the Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust.
The Missouri Department of Conservation first opened an electric charging station in Kingdom City, and a similar station is “progressing toward completion” in Columbia, according to a Thursday press release from the department.
Wes Fitzgibbons, with the Air Pollution Control Program, said the station is a couple of months from completion.
The company building the Columbia station, SuperSonic Transportation, is expected to present a semiannual report regarding the program in mid-July that will confirm or change that timeline.
Dru Buntin, acting director of the department, said in the release that he was excited about the development.
“It is a major milestone for this important project that represents a real victory for electric vehicle drivers in Missouri, whether they are residents or visitors,” he said.
The station will include two DC Fast Chargers with both CHAdeMO and CCS1 Combo plugs and possibly a Level 2 charger, according to the release. The owner of the station will determine the price of charging.
The station sites will be located at targeted highway intersections.
Other cities that will have stations are Bethany, Cameron, Concordia, Joplin, Tarkio, Sikeston and Springfield. Perryville, Harrisonville, Rolla and Nevada did not receive trust funding in 2020 but can apply again this summer.