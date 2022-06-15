The State Historical Society of Missouri has published a digital, interactive map of Juneteenth celebrations across the state and throughout history, offering a new way to recognize how the emancipation date has been honored.
Monday marks the second year Juneteenth is celebrated as a federal holiday — a time around the country to pause and acknowledge the emancipation of African Americans from slavery.
But, as the map shows, parts of Missouri have been celebrating Juneteenth for more than a century, said Sean Rost, an oral historian for the historical society. .
Showcasing the celebrations of various Ozark communities dating back to the early 1870s, the resource seeks to educate Missourians on the significance of emancipation to the state’s history, Rost said. Viewers can click through the interactive map to learn about different celebrations around the state over time.
An excerpt depicting celebrations of an African American community in Crawford County in 1892 said a “grand” picnic and barbecue was held as well as various games, a dancing floor, a game of baseball and “all kinds of amusements.”
In Columbia, Juneteenth has been celebrated on Aug. 4 for many years, said Gary Kremer, executive director and senior fellow of the State Historical Society. According to the project, the August date symbolizes the delay African Americans experienced in gaining freedom.
Rost, the project’s manager, said Sept. 22 and Jan. 11 are also recognized because they symbolize significant strides in freedom for African American people in the United States.
On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln released the initial Emancipation Proclamation, and on Jan. 11, 1865, the Missouri State Convention officially abolished slavery in the state.
Rost and a team of other historians began research for the map over a year ago, acquiring old newspaper clippings and pairing them with markers across the map to visually demonstrate the announcement of Emancipation Day events in different counties.
The map is one phase of a greater project by the historical society called “African American Heritage in the Ozarks,” which is funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Missouri Humanities Council.
“I hope it becomes a resource that is accessible to the population,” Rost said. “I just hope that people engage with the map to learn a little more about their community’s history, and their state’s history, and national and global history.”
Alongside the map, Kremer will give a talk at 3 p.m. Sunday at Brown’s Chapel in Arrow Rock to acknowledge the significance of the holiday.
“Juneteenth — or Emancipation Day — gatherings help us to remember the revolutionary change in this country that was wrought by the emancipation of enslaved peoples,” Kremer said. “This is also a time for us to remember that the promise of America, equal justice and opportunity for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or gender identity is still a work in progress.”
“There is still much work to be done,” he said.
Rost said the State Historical Society will host four events throughout southern Missouri between now and November to highlight the individuals and communities that inspired their project.
On the second floor of the Center for Missouri Studies, an exhibit with photos, historical images and oral histories from the duration of the project will also be on display beginning in February.