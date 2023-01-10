In celebration of their 125th anniversary, the State Historical Society of Missouri hosted the first presentation in a monthly series Tuesday.
The History on Elm series will explore different areas of state history on the second Tuesday of each month. Topics include science fiction fandom, the 1939 sharecropper protest, U.S. Route 66 and more.
Joan Stack, State Historical Society art curator, presented “Ten Missouri Works That Help Us Understand Our History" Tuesday. At the noon event, Stack presented 10 pieces of art, each encapsulating a different era.
"We are very committed to trying to collect paintings in a diverse way, and to reflect the histories of all the people in Missouri," Stack said.
The art works depicted a range of history from famous politicians to marginalized and working class experiences.
The first painting introduced was Chester Harding's 1820 painting of explorer William Clark. Stack described how Chester mimicked Washington's portrait to show political power. Details in the painting's background tied Clark's past as an explorer to his political ambitions.
As time went on, the paintings in history became more inclusive of the experiences of different groups of people. A portrait of Dredd Scott sparked interest amongst the attendees. Scott was made famous by Dred Scott vs. Sanford, the 1857 Supreme Court decision that denied full citizenship to Black Americans.
"I knew about Dredd Scott, but I didn't know about the details of the case. I really learned more," Susan Ryan, one of the attendees, said. Ryan plans to attend future events.
Stack said the historical society is adamant about reflecting "the histories of all people in the state of Missouri."
"That might've not been true when we were founded," she said. "This is just one way the State Historical Society can reflect and appreciate progress."
The celebrations take place on the second Tuesday of every month, begin at 12 p.m. and last for about an hour. The public is invited to attend and bring their own lunch. Registration is not required.