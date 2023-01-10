In celebration of their 125th anniversary, the State Historical Society of Missouri hosted the first presentation in a monthly series Tuesday. 

The History on Elm series will explore different areas of state history on the second Tuesday of each month. Topics include science fiction fandom, the 1939 sharecropper protest, U.S. Route 66 and more.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you