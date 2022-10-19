Reproductive rights and issues related to farm policy were key topics debated by candidates for the 47th District of the Missouri House of Representatives at Wednesday night’s League of Women Voters forum.
The forum, held at Daniel Boone Regional Library, included conversations with candidates for the 44th and 50th districts and a discussion on several ballot issues.
The 47th District candidates — Democrat Adrian Plank and John Martin, the only Republican candidate to show up at the event — differed sharply on abortion rights.
Martin said he is a “pro-life candidate” and would not introduce a bill to reverse the trigger laws set in Missouri following the Supreme Court turning over Roe v. Wade protections. He cited the health of the mother as the only exception for termination of a fetus.
“I think it’s very important to come alongside the ladies that are in crisis,” Martin said.
Plank said he would fight for the women in the district. He said that he understands the Republican stance because he was born into a Christian family. However, he emphasized that forcing policies from a religious position is not an effective way to make policies.
“Every abortion is about the health of the mother,” Plank said. “Christian law ... sure is getting pushed in our state capitol.”
A discussion about farming practices and a discussion of free market principles also underscored their differences. The 47th district encompasses farm areas such as Harrisburg and Sturgeon.
Plank said that when he thinks about helping family farmers, that starts with local control.
“If we’re going to protect Missouri farmers, we need to diversify our farming industry instead of monopolizing our system to foreign corporations,” Plank said.
Martin countered that a lot of farming and produce in the district is not local, so shutting down larger farming operations would stifle production. He said that though he understands the family farming industry, the way the industry is now helps with economic growth.
“When you have Democrat policies that are raising your interest rates and land prices are going up and all those things making it harder for people to acquire land,” Martin said. “Those are all things that are hurtful to our economy.”
The two also tried to tie their opponents to their parties’ national identities.
Martin brought up his issues with the Biden administration throughout the debate.
Plank responded saying that Republicans he has encountered have failed to bring up issues within their own party.
“That’s where we have our divide, you know, they won’t take accountability for their own actions,” Plank said.
Supporters of legalizing weed debate over details of Amendment 3
The League also held a forum on Amendment 3, which would legalize the use, sale and possession of recreational marijuana.
The initiative would also allow people with certain marijuana-related nonviolent offenses to have their criminal records expunged and petition for release from incarceration or parole.
Columbia attorney Dan Viets argued in favor of Amendment 3. Bharani Kumar, the executive director of criminal justice advocate Crossing Paths PAC, argued against it.
Both said they support legalizing weed for recreational use. However, Kumar said he opposed the initiative because he believed it would create a monopoly and harm the incarcerated population and local growers, who the bill is supposed to help.
Viets said he has been working on legalizing marijuana for 50 years. He said he believed that if Missourians want to make cannabis legal, they should not rely on the Missouri General Assembly to do it for them because the legislature has resisted legalization in the past. He said it was necessary to enshrine legal marijuana as a constitutional amendment so the Assembly cannot repeal it.
“If we want it to be legal, which the great majority of Americans do, we’re going to have to do it ourselves,” Viets said. “It is a law, frankly, which can pass.”
Viets said that Amendment 3 will help correct racial injustices. He said Missouri arrests 20,000 people a year for marijuana charges. Black Missourians are 2.6 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana charges compared to white Missourians despite the groups using the drug at roughly the same rate, he said.
Kumar said that while he supports legalizing recreational marijuana, he opposes Amendment 3 because it would help large companies instead of the people.
He said that for serious marijuana offenses, expungement would be on a case-by-case basis. That would mean judges in some counties who do not support legalization could deny appeals while judges in other counties approve them.
Kumar also said he opposed the limit on how much marijuana private citizens could grow: more than three ounces would be a misdemeanor and more than six would be a felony.
Raithel and Mann discuss platforms
The 44th and 50th districts forums were one-man shows, as only the Democrats— Dave Raithel for 44th and Doug Mann for the 50th— were in attendance.
In the past, the League of Women Voters would not have had a discussion with the individual, but this year they decided to change the format.
“She is simply avoiding being accountable,” Raithel said when asked about his opponent incumbent, Republican Cheri Toalson-Reisch, not showing up.
Raithel had a sit-down question-and-answer session with moderator David Lile on his policy goals, campaign website and his qualifications for office.
“I want to go down there and find someone who wants to talk about using ARPA money to fix the roads,” Raithel said, when discussing the policy he would propose in Jefferson City.
Lile asked Raithel about his statement on his website that he is more of a Republican than Reisch. Raithel explained that he believes in decentralizing government and leaving local decision-making up to local officials like school boards.
Raithel pointed to his background as a veteran, truck driver, farmer, philosopher and musician as qualifications to represent the 44th District.
Doug Mann, the Democrat running for the 50th District, said he is running for office because he has the skill set necessary to ward off attacks on education, healthcare and workers in Missouri.
Mann is a civil rights attorney for Columbia law firm TGH Litigation LLC, and he started his career teaching high school history and civics. He said his experience teaching in an underfunded school in Chicago, where he often had to pay for his own teaching materials, has informed his passion for education policy.
“Missouri teachers are going through [a lack of funding] right now, and that’s not right,” Mann said. “Our young people are our future, and we will be investing in our education like our future depends on it because frankly, it does.”
He said he wants to increase the amount of state funding included in the funding formula that determines how much funding public schools receive. He said an influx of funding would attract more and better teachers and would help districts move away from four-day school weeks.
Mann said he would also like to pursue healthcare policy that would allow nurse practitioners in Missouri to practice to the extent of their training, improving primary care.
James Musgraves, Mann’s Republican opponent, did not respond to the League’s invitation to participate. Mann said this reflects on Musgraves’ level of commitment to representing the 50th District.
“Having an open dialogue and discourse with constituents is key to representative democracy, and the fact that he wasn’t here tonight and chose to be elsewhere, I feel it’s very telling as to what type of representative he would be,” Mann said.