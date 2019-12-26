Those who applied for licenses to cultivate medical marijuana in Missouri should know by the end of the week whether they’ll get to do so.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a Thursday news release that it is issuing 60 licenses for cultivation facilities and anticipates notifying all the applicants by Friday whether they’ve been approved.
The department had received 174 applications for licenses to cultivate medical marijuana by early July. Spokesperson Lisa Cox said in the news release that the full list of applicants, along with the rank and score they received, will be released once all have been told of their status.
Lyndall Fraker, director of medical marijuana regulation for the health department, said in the release that a “blind” scorer with no access to the applicants’ identifying information established the ranks and scores.
“Throughout the entire process, it has been important to us to be fair and transparent as we implement all pieces of this program,” she said.
Of the applications received by early July, eight sought to establish cultivation facilities in Boone County, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Warrick Wadman of Missouri Cann Crush sought a license to establish a cultivation business in Columbia, but he said Thursday his application had been denied. He’s still waiting to see if he’ll get licenses to manufacture or dispense medical marijuana products.
Others who applied for cultivation licenses in Boone County either declined comment or could not be reached.
The health department last week issued licenses for 10 medical marijuana testing facilities, and on Monday it issued licenses for 21 transportation facilities. It denied seven applications for testing facilities and three for transportation facilities.
Testing facilities are responsible for verifying the levels of THC present in medical marijuana products and for screening them to ensure they contain neither foreign matter nor dangerous bacteria. Transportation facilities are licensed to move medical marijuana and infused products among testers, cultivators, manufacturers and dispensaries.
In mid-Missouri, Inovatia AgriTesting Services of Fayette and ClearWater Science of Kingdom City received licenses to test medical marijuana products. An application from Trichome Labs to establish a testing facility in Columbia and another from CanMed Labs to create one in Jefferson City were among those denied. A full list of the applicants, along with the scores they received, is available on the health department’s website.
The only central Missouri license for a transportation facility was issued to the Missouri Alliance for Veterans Care in Doolittle, a small town just west of Rolla. There were no Boone County applications. A full list of those applicants, along with scores, is also available on the health department’s website.
Missouri voters approved the use of medical marijuana when they passed Amendment 2 on the November 2018 ballot with 65.5% support. The amendment became Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution.
Health department Director Randall Williams praised his medical marijuana staff for its work.
“I’m incredibly appreciative of Lyndall and his entire team for getting Missouri to this pivotal point,” he said. “The manner in which they have efficiently actualized the amendment that voters approved last year is an excellent example of good governance.”