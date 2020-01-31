The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering an orientation Feb. 5 ahead of new volunteer training classes for master naturalists in Columbia.
This program mixes science-based education and volunteer community service, according to a news release from the department. The goal of the program is to engage residents in stewardship of Missouri's natural resources, the news release said.
“The intent of the Master Naturalist program is to better connect people to the environment and to nature,” Syd Hime, volunteer and interpretive coordinator for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said in the release. Hime said many nature lovers are seeking opportunities to develop their skills as naturalists and use them in volunteer service.
To become a certificated master naturalist, according to the release, one must first complete a training course and then finish eight hours of advanced training. They also need to contribute 40 hours of natural resource-related volunteer service through a local chapter.
The orientation is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the MU Extension Office, 1012 N. Highway UU. Attendance at the free orientation is required in order to take the classes. Participants must be at least 18 years old, and the enrollment fee for a full training course is $110. Class sizes are limited and early registration is encouraged, according to the news release.
Training classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from March 4 to May 13. Orientation participants will be given further information about four field sessions that will be held Saturdays, according to Robert Hemmelgarn, media specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation.
To register for this orientation, call 573-445-9792. The deadline to enroll in the training course is Feb. 11.
For more information about the Missouri Master Naturalist program, visit extension.missouri.edu/masternaturalist. For information about all the volunteer activities of Missouri Department of Conservation, visit mdc.mo.gov.