A bigger jail with state-of-the-art technology is on track to open in Fulton at the end of October, and a justice center with additional courtrooms and administrative offices is targeted for completion before the end of the year.

The new jail, which is an addition to the existing facility, will increase from 90 to 152 beds, including a few to be set aside for inmates who are ill. The current jail holds 90 inmates, and according to Callaway County Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungermann, the jail is almost always at full capacity.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you