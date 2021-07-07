Missouri Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, announced Wednesday that she will run for Congress to represent Missouri’s 4th District.
Walsh’s announcement follows Vicky Hartzler's bid for the U.S. Senate, opening the way for other Republicans to battle for a typically safe GOP seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Hartzler, 60, whose home base is near Harrisonville, has represented the 4th District since 2011.
During Wednesday's announcement, Walsh said, "For the last 10 years, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler has done a phenomenal job representing the people of Missouri's 4th Congressional District."
Walsh was elected to the state House in a 2017 special election to fill Caleb Jones' seat after he left to work as a deputy chief of staff for former Gov. Eric Greitens.
Walsh was re-elected in 2018 and 2020. She has also been a member of the Republican State Committee since 2013.
She currently represents District 50, which includes parts of Boone, Cole, Cooper and Moniteau counties, in the Missouri House of Representatives.
"I'm running for Congress to defend the American dream and to ensure our kids and grandkids have the same opportunities we had," Walsh said.
She has an undergraduate degree in business administration from Columbia College and a master’s degree in public affairs with a specialization in nonprofit management/public management, according to her House of Representatives biography.
In the past she has worked as a member services coordinator for the Missouri Pharmacy Association, staff auditor for the Missouri State Auditor’s Office, programs and outreach manager for the National Newspaper Association, legislator assistant for the Missouri House of Representatives and administrative assistant/veterans certifying official for Columbia College.
A news release from Walsh's campaign team notes that as a state representative, "she has fought for conservative priorities, including supporting law enforcement, making Missouri one of the most pro-life states in the nation, cutting taxes, supporting Israel and protecting the Second Amendment."
The congressional district she is vying to represent stretches from the southern suburbs of Kansas City to Mexico, Missouri, and includes 24 counties.
Other Republican candidates who have announced a bid for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District, include:
- Taylor Burks, appointed Boone County Clerk in 2017 and named director of the state’s Division of Labor Standards in December 2018 after losing the office narrowly to a Democrat.
- Former Missouri state Sen. Ed Emery of Nevada, who served in the state House from 2003 to 2011 and in the state Senate from 2013 until January.
Candidates who have acknowledged their interest or been positioned by GOP insiders as taking steps toward a run include:
- Missouri Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, elected to the state Senate in November. Brattin was a House member from 2011 to 2019.
- Missouri Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, elected in a 2017 special election to the seat held by Gov. Mike Parson before his 2016 election as lieutenant governor. Crawford was elected to the Missouri House in 2010.
- Daniel Hartman, state director for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley. Prior to Hawley’s election to the Senate, Hartman was his chief of staff in the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
- Missouri Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, elected to the Senate in 2018. He was elected to the House in 2008 and was Speaker Pro Tem from 2013-2017.
- Ryan Johnson, a Cass County associate commissioner, who won a narrow primary victory over an incumbent in August 2020.
- Missouri Sen., Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, who was elected to the state Senate in 2016 and served as a state representative from 2012 to 2016.