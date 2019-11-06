As Veterans Day approaches on Monday, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missourians to search his office's unclaimed property database for military medals and insignia so they can be returned to their owners.
Each year, businesses, government agencies and financial institutions turn over contents of safety deposit boxes and millions of dollars in cash to Missouri’s largest lost and found, the state treasurer’s office.
The contents of these safety deposit boxes often contain family keepsakes and heirlooms, including military medals and insignia.
There are more than 200 military medals and insignia currently being held by the Unclaimed Property Division of Missouri, according to a press release from the treasurer’s office.
The individuals listed under the items are the owners of the safety deposit boxes and may not be the actual recipient of the medal or honor, the state treasurer’s website said.
Contents of the security boxes are required to be turned over by the entities to the state treasurer’s office after there has been no contact or documented transaction with the owner for five years.
The goal of the office’s initiative is to raise awareness during November about the medals to return them back to those who earned them, Fitzpatrick said in the press release.
Locations like the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri State Museum, Museum of Missouri Military History in Jefferson City and all seven Missouri veterans homes will display banners encouraging visitors to search the Unclaimed Property database. Books with pictures and details of the medal and owners will also be located at the venues.
A full list of medals, names and last known addresses of the safety deposit box owners can be found at the office's website.
