The process of counting every untested "rape kit" in the state is near completion. 

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that 95.6% of law enforcement agencies and 98.5% of hospitals and Veterans Affairs medical facilities have completed their inventory of the sexual assault evidence known as the "rape kit," according to a news release from the attorney general's office. 

The initiative seeks "to eliminate the backlog of untested sexual assault kits through gathering an inventory, creating an electronic tracking system, and eventually testing certain kits to hold offenders accountable," according to the release.  

The Missourian reported in 2017 on the problem of untested sexual assault evidence, prompting a statewide audit of the backlog in law enforcement agencies and hospitals by then-Attorney General Josh Hawley, according to previous Missourian reporting

The SAFE Kits Initiative was launched on Feb. 27, 2019, and Schmitt appointed Judge M. Keithley Williams to lead the effort to eliminate the backlog of sexual assault kits. 

“With these updated numbers, we are nearing the completion of the inventory phase of the SAFE Kits Initiative, a huge milestone in eliminating the backlog of untested sexual assault kits," Schmitt said in the release.

The effort received funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to the release.

Supervising editor is Katherine Reed.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment, summer 2019 Studying investigative journalism Reach me at krfhf6@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.