As Columbia prepares for an incoming winter storm, here are some tips to stay prepared.
Physical health
The biggest health concerns will be frostbite and hypothermia, Christopher Sampson, emergency medicine physician, said during a Zoom presentation Wednesday.
Frostbite most often occurs on extremities like fingers, toes, ears and noses and can set in quickly. Signs of frostbite include numbness, pins and needles, discolored skin and muscle and joint stiffness, he said.
Hypothermia is often due to long-term exposure to the cold and in severe cases can result in death.
“The things to watch out for would be really, someone is very, very sleepy, confused, extremely cold,” Sampson said. “Those are often the more extreme signs that they really do need emergency help.”
For anyone going outside, Sampson recommended wearing multiple warm layers. While any warm clothing will work, those doing physical activity are advised to wear moisture-wicking clothing.
Frostbite poses the most immediate risk as it can set in quickly. Sampson said that wearing clothing over fingers and ears — the most vulnerable extremities — is essential. Mild frostbite can be treated with rewarming using warm water, but severe frostbite can cause tissue damage and result in the loss of parts of fingers and ears.
Those without shelter will be especially at risk from hypothermia due to long-term exposure to cold. It is recommended that unhoused individuals try and remain indoors as much as possible.
There will be multiple warming centers available, including Turning Point, Room at the Inn and the Salvation Army Harbor House. A list of local warming centers open this weekend can be found on the city’s website.
Children will also be at risk as they are less likely to notice symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia.
“The big thing from a parents standpoint would be to monitor time and after about 20 to 30 minutes probably have them come in ... to warm up for a little bit when it’s this cold outside,” Sampson said.
Travel will also be a safety concern this weekend, with snow and strong winds expected to cause visibility issues. It’s best to stay home if travel is not necessary, Sampson said.
If someone does need to travel, it is recommended that they bring essential survival items such as extra clothing, blankets, food and water. If leaving the indoors to shovel snow, a person should do it in 20- to 30-minute chunks to limit the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
The MU medical system is prepared for the cold and is expecting a minor increase in patients for cold-related health problems. Anyone noticing signs of moderate to severe frostbite or hypothermia is advised to seek professional medical care.
Keeping your home safe
During cold weather, home thermostats should be kept no lower than 55 degrees, according to a Red Cross news release. Matt Nestor, spokesperson for City of Columbia Utilities, recommends keeping temperatures no lower than 60 degrees.
Those using a space heater are advised to place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface away from rugs, carpets, bedding and drapes. Make sure it is plugged into wall outlets, not an extension cord. Residents are advised to turn off portable space heaters when leaving the room the heater is in and when going to sleep.
As far as tips go for water pipe safety, the Red Cross recommends letting cold water drip from faucets exposed to cold weather. Nestor says Columbia residents who practice this will not have a serious effect on their water bill.
However, if going out of town there are some other ways to keep water pipes safe.
“If you’re out of town, make sure your hoses are disconnected outside. If you have an irrigation system, make sure that’s winterized and ready to go. Leave cabinet doors open so more air can circulate through pipes.”
Those who suspect a pipe of being frozen (if only a trickle comes out when you turn on the faucet that’s a good indicator, according to the Red Cross) should keep the faucet open for the frozen area to melt. An electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe can be used to apply heat. Other devices that can aid heating are an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater (keep away from flammable materials) or towels soaked in hot water.
The Red Cross also advises residents to check other pipes for frozen concerns; if one pipe is frozen, others may freeze too.