Step Up to Leadership honors first virtual graduates

Five participants in Central Missouri Community Action’s Step Up to Leadership program celebrated completing the first virtual edition of the twelve-week course on Wednesday.
Step Up to Leadership serves low-income individuals who want to have a stronger voice in their communities by learning to become community leaders.
Following completion of the course, participants in the program had the opportunity to apply for a $500 dollar grant that benefits low-income people or the community as a whole. One grant will be awarded to a participant in the virtual program, and Central Missouri Community Action will follow the progress of the grant through a report written by the recipient about accomplishments and lessons learned from the program.
Cheri Cherry, a community organizer at Central Missouri Community Action, said grant writing is just one of the handful of skills participants learned in the course.
“We use a curriculum. There are different components, with each unit tackling something different,” Cherry said. “One of them might be how to conduct meetings using parliamentary procedures, how to write speeches and how to tackle public speaking.”
Participants also learned how to gather information about organizations through the Missouri Sunshine Law.
Graduates Kyeese Bethea, Jennifer Caldwell, Amy Craddock, Shanelle Moore and Melissa White gave speeches about their passions before receiving their certificates.
Aside from learning some practical skills, Melissa White said she appreciated knowing that there were other people in communities around mid-Missouri that she can lean on for support. White also said she had to overcome her fear of speaking up for herself to become the leader that she wanted to be.
“I’ve never really seen myself as a leader,” White said. “I’m always the one that just sees something that needs to be done and does it. I’m horrible at delegating responsibility. I learned from people who were on active boards to share the responsibility.”
If White gets the grant, she will use it to benefit her non-profit, Network for Needs, in Mexico, Missouri. Network for Needs seeks to donate clothing, household items, hygiene products and cleaning supplies to those in need, as well as make referrals to other client-specific community resources.
“We are planning to put a washer and dryer in the free store so that donations that come to us can be washed on site,” White said.
White was inspired to start the non-profit after losing her father to cancer. At her father’s funeral, someone told a story about him using his last $70 to buy school supplies for a child in foster care who attended his church. This was a memory that White and her daughter talked about when creating the non-profit.
“We discussed it, and she said ‘let’s get extra school supplies for those in need and take them to our school,’” White said of her daughter.
Shanelle Moore said she wants to put the grant money into her own non-profit, Kingdom Konnections, which helps families that are at risk of losing their children to the foster care system or who have already had involvement with the system.
“We help them navigate the foster care system, we help them navigate parenting,” Moore said. “We help them combat and eliminate barriers or overcome the barriers of poverty as well so that we can increase reunification in mid-Missouri and repair and rebuild families.”
Moore used to be a foster care case manager and is currently getting her master’s degree in social work and public health.
“The relationships that I built with the families that I served at the time really impacted me and made me want to move out and do my own thing,” Moore said.
Even with her work experience, Moore still took away important information from Step Up to Leadership that sometimes challenged her own viewpoints.
“The (lesson) that I really took out was how to be impactful and effective,” Moore said. “Leadership comes in many different ways, and being able to be a diverse and well-rounded leader gets you farther and leads you to having a larger impact.”
Moore said she hopes to use her abilities to influence sustainable policy in the community and beyond. She said she sees her Step Up to Leadership peers as an influence.
“I enjoy the connections that I’ve built with my classmates and with the leaders here in the community,” Moore said. “There are people that are passionate about this community and joining with them has definitely been something that has inspired me to continue what I’m doing.”
The Step Up to Leadership program is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Missouri Department of Social Services.