Step Up to Leadership honors first virtual graduates

Five participants in Central Missouri Community Action’s Step Up to Leadership program celebrated completing the first virtual edition of the twelve-week course on Wednesday.

Step Up to Leadership serves low-income individuals who want to have a stronger voice in their communities by learning to become community leaders.

Cheri Cherry, the community organizer for Cooper and Howard Counties, shed

Cheri Cherry, the community organizer for Cooper and Howard Counties, shed a tear while listening to Khyeese Bethea’s graduation speech on Wednesday at the Central Missouri Community Action center in Columbia.
Five Step Up to Leadership students received their graduation awards

Five Step Up to Leadership students received their graduation awards and commemorative affirmation from the program on Wednesday at the Central Missouri Community Action center in Columbia. Those in attendance recited the Central Missouri Community Action mission statement at the start of the ceremony.
Aija Caldwell, daughter of graduate Jennifer Caldwell, wipes away tears

Aija Caldwell, daughter of graduate Jennifer Caldwell, wipes away tears while listening to her mom’s speech on Wednesday at the Central Missouri Community Action center in Columbia. Aija Caldwell said she is proud of her mom and is ready for their relationship to be bigger and stronger in the future.
Khyeese Bethea, a graduate of the Step Up to Leadership program, reads

Khyeese Bethea, a graduate of the Step Up to Leadership program, reads the poem “You Are Who You Are For A Reason” on Wednesday at the Central Missouri Community Action center. “I’m not ashamed that I’m in poverty right now because I know it’s not the end of my story.”
Shauntae Brown, the plus one of graduate Khyeese Bethea, sings

Shauntae Brown, the plus one of graduate Khyeese Bethea, sings “Surrounded By You” on Wednesday at the Central Missouri Community Action center in Columbia. Earlier, Bethea, one of the graduates, had kicked off the ceremony with a prayer.
  • Vox reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and cultural anthropology. Reach me at sjwx3c@umsystem.edu or 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.