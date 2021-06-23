ASHLAND — Stephanie Bell had only been living in Ashland for a year when local leaders saw her potential as a civic leader.
Bell, 37, had been working as a lawyer in St. Louis when she and her husband, Chris, decided to move to the small southern Boone County community in search of better schools for their three children, all younger than 10.
She quickly became involved in the community’s growth, serving on the advisory board for the recently opened YMCA. Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan spotted her talent early.
"She asks questions," he said. "She's able to think really quickly and analyze situations."
Then an alderman, Sullivan recruited Bell in 2019 to help Ashland find a new city administrator.
"I reached out to her, and she participated in the search process as far as reviewing and interviewing candidates for city administrator, and (I) just was really impressed," Sullivan said.
Last July, when Sullivan became mayor, his former colleagues on the Board of Aldermen appointed Bell to replace Jesse Bronson, who had stepped down. She just won re-election to a full term that expires in 2023.
She says her goal is to foster growth while preserving a sense of community in Ashland where, according to City-Data.com, median household income exploded from $34,750 in 2000 to $74,708 in 2019.
Bell said she has been "talking to my neighbors and others in Ashland about how we ensure that as the city continues to grow, we want to preserve all of the things that cause people to want to call Ashland home in the first place."
Before coming to Ashland, Bell worked 11 years in St. Louis as an attorney at Blitz, Bardgett, & Deutsch, LLC. After leaving the firm in 2018, she helped launch Ellinger & Associates, LLC, in April. The firm has a variety of practices.
"You know, we work together extensively. And then when the opportunity came to start our own firm, I couldn't imagine anybody better to have with me as a law partner," Marc Ellinger said. "So I asked her to come with me, and she graciously accepted to do so."
Bell earned her bachelor’s degree in political science in 2005 from Truman State University, then headed to graduate school at MU. In 2008, she finished her law degree and a master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis in public policy.
"She's such a phenomenal lawyer, super smart, and has a great personality," Ellinger said. "So you know, you put all that together with the technology, she has a huge amount of impact and input on the operation's day-to-day, and in the cases."
Over the next two years of her term, Bell says that the key to success will be listening to and learning from everyone.
"I've met a number of people who are committed to making the city better," Bell said. "It feels like a team. Whether it is business owners, developers, nonprofits or the schools, ultimately everyone wants what is best for the community, and I'm glad to be on Team Ashland."