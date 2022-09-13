 Skip to main content
Stephen's College art exhibit focuses on Missourians' mental health

Attendees walk around the room to view the artwork

Attendees walk around the room to view the artwork at "The Art of Being ME" exhibit on Thursday at Stephens College in Columbia. The exhibit was made in collaboration between photographer Randy Bacon and the Burrell Foundation, and it features Stephens College student Shelby Thompson.

The words emanate powerfully from video playing on a giant white screen on the wall at Stephens College's Kimball Ballroom, where a just-opened art exhibit focuses on Missourians and their mental health experiences. 

The message on the video: "Just because you have moments of weakness doesn't mean you aren't strong."

Jeff and Brandi Huebner gaze around at the portraits

Jeff and Brandi Huebner gaze around at the portraits in the Kimball Ballroom on Thursday at Stephens College in Columbia. “It’s incredibly powerful when people get to share these experiences,” Brandi Huebner said.
A collage of the 20 people featured in the exhibit

A collage of the 20 people featured in the exhibit is on stage at the special opening event on Thursday at Stephens College in Columbia. The exhibit will be open to the public in the gallery and mezzanine level of Lela Raney Wood Hall for the remainder of the month.
Chris Cottle, left, and Sydney Young read one of the 20 first-hand stories

Chris Cottle and Sydney Young read one of the 20 first-hand stories about mental health, suicide and addiction featured in the exhibit on Thursday at Stephens College in Columbia. “I have the honor of hearing these stories everyday,” Young, a therapist, remarked through tears. ”It’s so impactful seeing them told this way.”
