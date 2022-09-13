Stephen's College art exhibit focuses on Missourians' mental health

Attendees walk around the room to view the artwork at "The Art of Being ME" exhibit on Thursday at Stephens College in Columbia. The exhibit was made in collaboration between photographer Randy Bacon and the Burrell Foundation, and it features Stephens College student Shelby Thompson.
Jeff and Brandi Huebner gaze around at the portraits in the Kimball Ballroom on Thursday at Stephens College in Columbia. “It’s incredibly powerful when people get to share these experiences,” Brandi Huebner said.
A collage of the 20 people featured in the exhibit is on stage at the special opening event on Thursday at Stephens College in Columbia. The exhibit will be open to the public in the gallery and mezzanine level of Lela Raney Wood Hall for the remainder of the month.
Chris Cottle and Sydney Young read one of the 20 first-hand stories about mental health, suicide and addiction featured in the exhibit on Thursday at Stephens College in Columbia. “I have the honor of hearing these stories everyday,” Young, a therapist, remarked through tears. ”It’s so impactful seeing them told this way.”
The words emanate powerfully from video playing on a giant white screen on the wall at Stephens College's Kimball Ballroom, where a just-opened art exhibit focuses on Missourians and their mental health experiences.
The message on the video: "Just because you have moments of weakness doesn't mean you aren't strong."
That message was from Shelby Thompson, a recent graduate of Stephens College. Thompson was among 23 people featured in the new exhibit, titled the "Art of Being ME," which is open to the public and scheduled to run through Sept. 30.
The exhibit is a collaboration between the private college in Columbia and the Burrell Foundation, a fundraising arm of Burrell Behavioral Health. The showing features a series of photographs and personal stories that detail Missouri residents' experiences with mental health.
At the gallery's opening Thursday, Stephens College President Dianne Lynch spoke about how she hoped the exhibit would resonate with patrons.
"I know that there's not a single person in this room whose lives have not been touched by the experience of mental health conditions and diagnosis," Lynch said. "Among their loved ones, parents, children, friends, neighbors or students."
The artist behind the exhibit, photographer Randy Bacon, said the exhibit "is about creating a voice for people that typically don’t get a voice.”
“We really need to do something to shake people a little bit on this topic of mental health, not a specific part of mental health, but a broad spectrum," he said. "Let's get it out of the backroom. Let's get it in the front. So people do feel like there's hope.”
Thompson, from Reeds Spring in southwest Missouri, was introduced to the Burrell Foundation and Bacon through her therapist last fall.
Thompson said art conveys a dimension to mental illness that typical methods lack.
“I think imagery and video are very raw, especially when it's not scripted,” Thompson said. “You can get to know a lot. I mean, they say a picture's worth 1,000 words. I don't know what other medium you could do this in that you could experience.”
Thompson also hopes patrons benefit from the harrowing retelling of her own struggles with mental health as a teenager.
“I hope it helps people,” Thompson said. “Because I know that 14-year-old me would have loved something like this, where mental health is just openly talked about.”
When the exhibit closes Sept. 30 at Stephens College, it will then travel to locations such as Kansas City, St. Louis and Los Angeles — with Bacon adding a new story to the exhibit at every stop along the way.