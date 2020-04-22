Lights, camera, action.
Registration is now open for Stephens College's Holed Up 48 Hour Film Competition. Participants will be given a mere 48 hours to complete a 2-to-3 minute film without ever leaving their house, according to a release from Stephens College on Wednesday afternoon.
The competition will kick off on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Friday where a genre, prop and line of dialogue that must be present in the film will be drawn. Participants then have until 7 p.m. Sunday to submit their final piece.
There are three categories — one for high school girls interested in filmmaking, one for students of the university's film program and one for the general public.
Winners in each category will receive prizes from Stephens College, the Ragtag Film Society and Pizza Tree, the release stated. The winner of the high school category will also receive a $2,000 scholarship to attend the Stephens College digital film program.
"The goal of Holed Up is to provide a positive creative outlet for new and seasoned filmmakers to turn their current living spaces into their own film sets," the release said.
More information about the competition and registration details can be found on the competition's website.