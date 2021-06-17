Columbians can treat their dads to food and live music this Father's Day.
The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will host the first performance of its Stephens Lake Amphitheater Concert Series at 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. The Missouri Symphony Society will perform "Dads: the Everyday Superhero" at the Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater.
Those who attend should bring chairs or blankets and dress for the weather. Wrap It Up and Fresh Lemonade Co. will provide concessions.
There will be three more concerts in the series:
- The Columbia Community Band at 7 p.m. July 8.
- Doctor Noize presented by the Daniel Boone Regional Library at 6 p.m. Aug. 5.
- Darkroom Records Teen Band Showcase sponsored by KBXR/102.3 FM Columbia at 7 p.m. Sept. 2.
The series is sponsored by KPLA/101.5 Columbia, the Columbia Missourian and Joe Machens Toyota. It is co-sponsored by the city's Office of Cultural Affairs and the Missouri Arts Council.