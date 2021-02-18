Just days after lake ice had become thick enough for ice skating and ice fishing locally, Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that the activities were being shut down.
Parks & Rec had recently given the go-ahead for ice skating at Stephens Lake Park and ice fishing at Cosmo-Bethel Park, but "the new layer of snow has acted as insulation, causing slushiness and decreased ice depth" and making conditions unsafe, Parks & Rec announced in a news release.
According to the release, signs are up at both parks to warn those interested that the lakes are no longer open for skating and fishing.
For more information, contact Parks & Rec at 573-874-7460.