Stephens Lake Park will host Karaoke in the Park on Thursday, Aug. 1, according to a news release from the city.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and is free to attend. People are encouraged to come and share their "talents," the release said.

People should bring sunscreen, bug spray, hats or umbrellas as well as lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Coolers and picnic baskets are welcome and an Italian ice vendor will be on site, the release said.

The event is part of the Amphitheater Concert Series which is sponsored by KRFU, KPLA 101.5 and the Columbia Missourian throughout the summer. 

