Next week, a Stephens College theater professor will take his acting skills on the road with a leading role in the touring production of the Broadway hit, “Dear Evan Hansen.”
John Hemphill took a leave of absence from Stephens to perform and will return to teaching next fall. He has a six-month contract for the tour, and that usually means almost a year away from family and friends. Missing birthdays, graduations and other life milestone events comes with the career, he said.
Hemphill’s first performance is Dec. 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina, followed by shows in 29 other cities including San Jose, California, and Miami, Florida. The closest performances to Columbia on the tour will be Omaha, Nebraska from late December to early January, and Indianapolis from late April to early May.
“I’m proud to take this story across the country,” said Hemphill. The show has been in rehearsal in New York since early November.
He plays the father of a central character, an anxious high school student named Connor Murphy who suffers from depression. Even though their relationship is fractured, the father initially believes he has done all he can for his son, whose suicide is at the heart of the play.
Hemphill calls it a journey of guilt, shame and reflection about what he could have done better as a parent.
“It’s really something that speaks to a lot of different age groups,” he said.
“Dear Evan Hansen” opened on Broadway in 2016 with Evan Hansen as another young man beset by social anxiety. His therapist asks him to write motivational letters to himself to improve his outlook and communication skills.
One of the letters is stolen by Connor Murphy. After the boy takes his own life, his parents find the letter and believe it to be a genuine note intended for Evan Hansen, who then ingratiates himself with the family. Along the way, their relationship deepens and eventually gives Evan a measure of self-worth and understanding.
The play provokes discussion about the difficulties parents may have dealing with mental health struggles of their children, Hemphill said. It also explores the power and dangers of social media and the viral nature of the internet.
“You just can’t leave the theater without having some reflection about how some part of your life is portrayed on the stage,” he said.
Even though the play can be an emotional roller coaster, he said audience members can leave with a hopeful message that they are not alone when it comes to managing mental health issues.
“We are all dealing with problems, with anxiety and fears, but there is help out there for you,” he said. “There are people that want to listen and can share your same story.”
Hemphill has been with the theater faculty at Stephens since fall 2020 and teaches theater history, acting techniques, acting styles and acting for the camera.
He brings at least 20 years of experience to his classes. Not only can he share a variety of acting skills with his students, but also information about the business aspects of the profession, such as finding an agent or simply surviving in New York.
“He is just so welcoming; you never felt like he was going to judge you,” said one of his students, Colleen O’Gara. “I feel very heard in his class and understood.”
Hemphill’s advice to students is always to live in the moment and value what they are doing. Acting can be a rewarding career, he said, but young actors may experience a lot of rejection before they achieve success.
“The life of an actor and a character is not just what you see on the stage,” he said. “It’s what has come before and what is coming after. Every actor’s story is different, every single one.”
Hemphill has performed on stage in “Mamma Mia!,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” and “School of Rock the Musical,” as well as in a number of television series, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Blacklist” and “Mr. Robot.”
“He has this effervescent energy that you just can’t teach,” said Jennifer Hemphill, his wife and the dean of the Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens.
“He has that ‘it’ factor that really just draws people in, and it makes him a great scene partner, and it makes him incredibly engaging to watch on stage,” she said.
“Mamma Mia!” took John Hemphill to Broadway for the first time, and he performed at the Winter Garden Theatre with his wife.
“Very few married couples get to say that they starred across from each other on Broadway,” he said.
Stephens student Bella Cadena saw him perform in “Dear Evan Hansen” while she was still in high school.
“He is brilliant in ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ absolutely brilliant,” she said. ”He is very honest in his work and very truthful. He really gives his all to a character.”