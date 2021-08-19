Rep. Sara Walsh of Ashland announced at 5:24 a.m. Thursday morning on Twitter that her husband, Steve Walsh, died.
"It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior," Sara Walsh wrote.
She thanked everyone who has been praying for her and her husband and stated that arrangements are pending.
Steve Walsh was the communications director for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, and he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator about two weeks ago, the Missourian has reported. Sara Walsh also had COVID-19, but was never hospitalized and recovered at home. Neither Walsh nor her husband were vaccinated.
"I am saddened at the loss of Steve Walsh, who served my office and Missouri's Fourth District admirably for the past decade," Hartzler shared in a statement. "We loved Steve for his enormous heart, passion for life, and the joy he brought to everyone who was lucky enough to meet him. His love of God and his beautiful wife, Sara, was undeniable."
"Steve was a great guy — always quick to bring humor and optimism to any situation," Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, shared in a tweet Thursday morning. "He had a heart for people and for this state."
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe also shared his condolences. "Steve Walsh was a true professional, an incredibly kind man of strong faith, and he was our friend."
While Steve Walsh was sick, a special prayer service was held for him Aug. 5 at Ashland Baptist Church, where the Walshes are members.
Sara Walsh is running for the Missouri’s 4th District seat in Congress, now held by Hartzler, who is vying for the U.S. Senate.