Steven Sapp got off to a rocky start in his 40-year career.
He briefly attended MU before being asked to leave by the dean of the College of Engineering.
“I wasn’t very focused on my studies,” he explained. Afterward, he attended Columbia College but has yet to earn his degree.
“I think I’m still about an ethics class away from being able to graduate, if I ever go back and pick it up,” he said.
But none of that held him back.
Sapp has spent most of his time in public service, behind the scenes as a communications operator for the 911 call center, a reserve officer and, for the longest period, a firefighter — and yes, his favorite color is red.
Then he was offered a job as a public information specialist for the city’s Public Works Department and later with the Community Relations Department.
On Jan. 14, Sapp, 61, will retire as director of community relations for the city.
Toni Messina, a colleague, friend and supervisor of communications and outreach for the Columbia Police Department, said she admires his “capacity to continue to learn.”
“Steve has been in public safety in a lot of capacities for many years,” she said. “In my opinion, he’s kind of got an informal master’s degree in city public safety and infrastructure.”
Public service calling
Born and raised in Columbia, Sapp is a member of the fourth generation in his family to live in town.
When Messina met him about 15 years ago, she saw him as a great resource for the city.
“I like to remember him as being always open and willing to help,” she said.
Those traits can be seen in the simplest of ways in Sapp’s daily life. He greets everyone with a smile and holds the doors open without so much as a second thought.
That kind of courtesy is noticed by his colleagues.
“If you have to clean the floor or carry a bunch of heavy boxes, nothing helps build teamwork more than the top boss lugging those heavy boxes,” said Brian Adkisson, communications and creative services manager. “And if we had boxes to lug, Steve would be doing that.”
Sapp recalled a recurring incident in the 911 center. Every night at around 11:30, an elderly woman would call, convinced that her children were going to break in and steal the deed to the house.
This became a familiar routine, so officers would drive by and hit her house with a spotlight as an assurance that they were watching.
“If they got busy and didn’t hit her with the spotlight in about an hour or so, she’d call back and want to know if anybody was coming,” Sapp said. “So that was really interesting, and that was kind of fun.”
A pivotal moment in his career, he said, was helping coordinate dispatch for the Centralia fires in 1982. A maintenance worker had accidentally hit a gas line and broke the regulator, sending high-pressure gas to homes that only needed low-pressure gas.
Sapp had just returned from vacation and was picking up his paycheck at around 10:30 a.m., he recalled, when the phone rang.
“A call came in about a fire in Centralia, then another phone call and then we had a ringdown, a direct connection to Centralia Fire and Police Dispatch, and that lit up, and they were being besieged with calls,” he said. “Homes were catching fire left and right up there.”
He said he spent a good part of the day managing the escalating developments.
“We were bringing fire trucks in from Jefferson City and Holts Summit and all kinds of different places because there were 40, 50, 60 fires there at the time.”
The front lines
Out of a desire to better understand what it’s like to work on the other side of the phone, Sapp began to explore other jobs in public service.
“The fire service won my heart,” he said.
He calls his time in the Columbia Fire Department the “pinnacle” of his career, citing the amount of growth he experienced, particularly during his 12 weeks of training to be certified as a firefighter.
“I was working with all new people, ... trying to figure out who’s who, who’s doing things right and who’s not, and who needs help or who can help you, and so on,” he explained.
Sapp remembers a fire hydraulics class where trainees learn to calculate the water pressure coming out of the hydrant while making sure not to send a firefighter flying.
If you’re not good at math, he said, that can be a challenge. A team decided to get together to study the material and help one guy who was struggling with it.
“Working together, we got everybody through that particular part of the class,” he said. “That just reinforced the fact that we were all in it together and we have to work as a team to get something done.”
A firefighter must overcome a number of fears, Sapp said, and rappeling is one of them. He took it in stride, but not without apprehension.
“I was a little hesitant to back my rear end off a 70-foot cliff with just this piece of rope in my hand,” Sapp said.
“Is this a good idea?” he asked himself at the time. “Is there not an elevator close by? Maybe we could walk down.”
Dan McGavock, a high school friend who was already experienced with the fire service, patiently walked him through it.
“Dan took me under his wing a little bit, and I have been forever grateful.”
Sapp said he ended up enjoying the “exuberance” of rappeling down the cliff and wanted to do it again, but he owes a debt to those who helped him along the way.
“At the end of the day, you can say they made you a better person,” he said.
Working with the media
Sapp’s first experience working with the media came after Thanksgiving in 1998, when a tornado tore through a South Ridge subdivision. He worked as a public information officer that day, giving interviews and shepherding the media around the site.
That prompted him to apply for a position in the Public Works Department after he retired from the fire service.
But what he learned about teamwork as a firefighter has informed his work in communications, he said. It was one of the things Adkisson noticed about Sapp, as well as his humor and collegiality.
“We deal with a lot of challenging topics in the work that we do,” Adkisson said. “We need a smile sometimes.”
Something will prompt Sapp to think of a song during a meeting, for instance, and suddenly there’s music in the room.
“Steve Sapp has been on Spotify, and he just has a library of information of music that he can pull up at a moment’s notice.” Adkisson said. “It’s going to be very different without his Spotify.”
Sapp is also known for playing pranks on his coworkers. One of them recalled an incident involving a night supervisor and a bag of popcorn. In those days, all paperwork had to be shredded, and Sapp knew the guy brought big plastics of popcorn to work.
“So one night, that bag of popcorn mysteriously got filled with shredded white paper ... and mixed up real good,” said Marc Kirkpatrick, training and quality assurance coordinator for Boone County Joint Communications.
“In the middle of the night, (the supervisor) is eating popcorn and all of the sudden you hear, ‘What the...?’ and he’s got a mouthful of paper.”
He and Sapp have a close relationship, he said, and he can’t recall a single negative interaction.
“We had a lot of water under the bridge and fought a lot of battles together,” Kirkpatrick said.
Sapp said he plans to spend retirement traveling with his family and friends, making his way through a cookbook and spending time with his grandchildren — 14 at his last count.
That doesn’t mean his job hasn’t been important.
“I’ve always enjoyed working for the city,” he said. “I’ve always felt that public service is a calling.”