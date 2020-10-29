The festivities may look a little different this year, but residents and businesses in Columbia are working hard to deliver a memorable Halloween while remaining safe amid the pandemic.
From 6-foot candy chutes to curbside trick-or-treat stops to drive-thru Halloween walks, there’s a good chance the holiday will still be entertaining.
The Columbia STEM Alliance wanted to foster the Halloween spirit as well as encourage practical STEM skills through its safety-first candy distribution contest.
Contestants were asked to build socially distant methods for candy delivery and win prizes for overall design, use of recycled materials and most working parts. At least 20 entries have been submitted to date, with winners announced Nov. 2.
“We want to get kids involved in STEM wherever they are,” said Columbia STEM Association Executive Director Craig Adams. “And right now, home is where they are.”
Unchained Melodies, a dog rescue organization, is staging its second annual Tail Waggin’ Trunk or Treat event for dogs from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Owners will walk with pets and families from trunk to decorated trunk to pick up hand-wrapped treats and toys for dogs and candy for human trunk-or-treaters.
Costumed canines and owners can also hop into a photo booth to enter a remote costume contest; the winners to be announced online.
At the Anderson Equestrian Center in Fulton, the doors will be open Saturday for the Back to the Barn Spooktacular. Visitors can see the “haunted” barn, as well as horses in costumes as Captain America and The Little Mermaid. Halloween candy will be a bonus.
The spooktacular is also a chance for Katy Anderson’s student riders to receive a riding progress report for their parents. In the past, the event was only for established students, but this year she has opened it to new and prospective students.
She said she wants to use the event as an educational tool to teach kids about horses and riding. After visiting the barn, they can attend a seminar about horse behavior.
“This is really an educational event,” Anderson said. “We don’t just want to teach the kids how to ride a horse, but how to be around them. Doing the sport well is a character builder.”
Those looking for something a little more intense might try “Silent Hill,” a dark and scary experience in the middle of Columbia.
Alexander Trimis said he is pulling out all the stops from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday to turn his house into a 2,500-square-foot “trick-or-treat experience” inspired by the classic horror franchise.
Along with five other actors and a trove of homemade props, his yard on Clinton Drive off Broadway has been transformed into the dirty nightmarish coal town of Silent Hill where he and his helpers act out the part of the town’s ghoulish inhabitants.
Trimis said he discovered his love for haunted attractions as a child in Los Angeles, and his first job was as an actor at a haunted house. Usually he flies back to California to experience the holiday, but after COVID-19 threw a wrench in his plans, he decided to bring the scares to Columbia.
“I was looking for a way to bring a little bit of that here, where it could be controlled and safe. And also, you know, do a little bit of good in the process,” Trimis said.
A military veteran himself, Trimis is using his homemade attraction to raise money for Disabled American Veterans.
He said support from the community has been encouraging.
“One mother with her kid drove by and said that the kid makes them drive by my house every time they leave,” Trimis said. “They don’t even live on the same street as me.”
While his love for horror extends to his childhood, his experience in the military cast it in a new light.
“I saw this world created within these attractions as an escape,” he said. “I could experience this kind of danger in a very controlled and very safe environment.” .
After military service, he was diagnosed with PTSD and again saw scary attractions as an escape in a different way.
“It was something that I could control,” he said. “I couldn’t control my mental health, but what I can control is the creation of this universe that I have.”
To balance the essence of Halloween with pandemic safety protocols, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Department and Human Services has put together an advisory that separates holiday activities into three categories based on risk level: “not so scary,” “somewhat scary” and “very scary.”
The “very scary” versions of trick-or-treating are the obvious ones: door-to-door candy grabs and trunk-or-treating events, where children line up to pick candy from the back of a car.
The “somewhat scary” version, which has a moderate risk of transmission, offers up “one-way trick-or-treating.” Here, trick-or-treaters participate in a grab-and-go with individually wrapped goodie bags of candy or toys placed at the end of a driveway, edge of a yard or other distanced location.
The “not so scary” activities are safer, low-risk options during the pandemic. As alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating, the guide suggests drive-thru trick-or-treating and reverse trick-or-treating.
Drive-thru trick-or-treating involves a parade of vehicles that stops at scheduled points so the children inside can receive candy. In a reverse trick-or-treating scenario, costumed trick-or-treaters remain in their yards as neighbors drive by throwing candy to them.
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Families that choose to engage in the traditional “very scary” Halloween activities are encouraged to walk in small groups, limit the number of houses they visit, not mingle with others and wear masks.{/div}