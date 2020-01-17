Columbia began coping with a winter storm early Friday, with icy conditions the most serious threat.
Snow predicted for early morning hours didn't accumulate in measurable amounts. Road conditions in most locations were good. Sidewalks downtown had a light glaze of ice but were passable as freezing rain poured down at midmorning.
Snow is out of the National Weather Service's forecast for Columbia, as freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, is expected to become all freezing rain after 2 p.m. Daytime ice can possibly accumulate to 0.3 inches, according to the forecast.
American Airlines have suspended operations at Columbia Regional Airport until noon on Saturday, the airport announced in a post on Facebook. There has been no indication from United Airlines if they will be suspending flights as of 11 a.m.
KOMU meteorologist Matt Beckwith said sleet and snow was seen across most of the region in early morning hours.
Beckwith expected the storm to transition to all to freezing rain around 10 a.m., lasting until about 4 p.m.
Rainfall will follow afterwards, Beckwith said, until around 8 p.m.
Roadways will be slick at that point, but driving conditions should start to improve by around 6 p.m., Beckwith said.
Barry Dalton, Public Works Department community relations specialist, said a crew of 27 began work on the roads at 5 a.m. Friday. Bridges, curves and busy intersections were pre-treated and will continue to be treated throughout the morning.
Dalton said the department is monitoring the forecast. The snow may have passed Columbia, he said, but we're facing the wintry mix now.
The pavement on the roads is below freezing. It's expected to warm up later, but drivers should take caution, Dalton said.
A full list of closings can be found on KOMU's closings and cancellations page.
Very few, if any, accidents have been reported, Chuck Mastalski of the Boone County 911 Center said. Officers are starting to report sleet near Stadium and Broadway, he added.
No power outages have been reported by the Columbia Municipal Power Plant as of just before 8 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a flood watch from noon until late Friday night. The flood watch is in effect for many counties in southwestern Illinois, extending west into Missouri past Boone County.
The flood watch cites heavy rainfall from the weekend of Jan. 11 and the next round of precipitation expected Friday to result in flooding.
It was the second winter storm for Columbia in the past week.
Columbia Public Schools, MU and Columbia College and Stephens College all were closed Friday.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis had issued a winter storm watch through Friday evening for counties in central, east-central and northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois.
The city bus system planned to maintain its regular schedule and paratransit services Friday and Saturday, according to a city release.
Ziye Kelsey Tang and Annie Jennemann contributed to this story.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.