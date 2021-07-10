Heavy showers and severe thunderstorms are expected to continue in Columbia through the weekend, and a flash flood watch is in effect until Sunday morning, according to KOMU 8's weather forecast.
The storms began late Friday night and resulted in power outages in Boone, Audrain and Monroe counties.
12:26AM Late Friday/Early SaturdayRound #1 is moving through #MidMo right now, but more storms in southeast Nebraska and western Nebraska will track our way overnight.Multiple rounds of heavy rain = an increasing flash flood threat #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/zzlR40QKqa— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 10, 2021
Showers are expected to return Saturday afternoon alongside temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This combination will create very humid conditions.
Sunday morning is expected to include moderate rain, but the showers are expected to weaken into the afternoon.
The weekend will end with a cold front and dry time pushing through. Highs will only reach the low 70s, which is well below average for this time of year.
By the middle of the week, a warm front is expected to bring more seasonal temperatures back to Columbia.