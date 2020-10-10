The Bonne Femme Watershed Project hosted a stream monitoring blitz Saturday, where Stream Team biologists worked with community volunteers to perform water quality tests to determine the overall health of the streams in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.
The event was conducted as part of a citizen science project for the organization and was open to volunteers with no prior experience.
The Greater Bonne Femme Watershed encompasses an area from south Columbia to north Ashland bordering the Missouri River and is home to the Three Creeks Conservation Area. The blitz was held at the Devil's Icebox, a densely-vegetated natural area inside the bounds of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.
"We do this event as an indicator of how healthy the streams in this area are," said Boone County Stormwater Educator Michele Woolbright.
The stream monitoring blitz is conducted every fall and spring. It is co-sponsored by Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, Boone County Stormwater Management and Missouri Stream Team.
"We can get a pretty good idea of how healthy the stream is based on what's living in it," said Amy Meier, a stream team biologist, as she led her team of volunteers to the testing site.
The team was made up of local community members interested in learning about the science behind stream management, along with members of the Missouri Master Naturalist program, a community-based natural resource education and volunteer service program.
"We get to work as volunteers out here at the state parks," said naturalist John Nies as he waded into one of the streams, surveying the water for aquatic life.
Meier explained to the volunteers that they would first take a sample of macro-invertebrates, which would give the biologists an indication of the biodiversity within the stream.
"This stream tends to have a large diversity and volume of invertebrates," said Meier, casting a large net into the stream and disturbing the water in front of it to get a sample of organisms from 3 to 6 inches into the muddy substrate of the stream.
Three minutes later, Meier pulled the net out of the stream and handed out small pairs of forceps, which she encouraged volunteers to use when picking insects out of the sample and transferring them to an ice tray filled with water.
"It's so amazing," Nies said, watching the sample tray fill with tiny organisms.
Meier explained that stream biologists value macro-invertebrates based on their tolerance of pollution. The higher the total value is after counting the sample is a direct indicator of stream water purity.
The process of transferring insects from the net to the ice tray cubes can take from 10 to about 30 minutes depending on the size of the sample in the net, Meier explained.
"This is the longest, most tedious part of the water testing process," Barb Elmore, a master naturalist volunteer, joked, indicating towards the net.
Among the sample, Meier identified a mayfly, a caddisfly and black fly larvae, which, she said, is a positive indicator of stream health.
"I'm learning stuff about things I've always been interested in," Elmore said, explaining that she does a lot of "citizen science stuff" in the community.