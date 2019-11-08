Road closures scheduled for next week include an intersection on Smith Street and portions of I-70, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The west entrance to Smith Street at the intersection of College Avenue will close on the morning of Nov. 11 for a week for sidewalk repairs, MoDOT said in the release.
All properties along Smith Street will be accessible through alternative routes and will reopen Nov. 18.
The closure is a part of the ongoing Route 763/College Ave. sidewalk and pedestrian improvements project, MoDOT said. The purpose of the closure is to allow contractors to perform sidewalk improvement work in order to bring the sidewalks into compliance with the American Disabilities Act.
MoDOT also announced that they will be making pavement repairs at 10 locations along I-70 over the next month in Cooper, Boone and Callaway counties.
Repairs will start Wednesday and will require single lane closures at each of the locations between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Work is expected to be completed in December, weather permitting, according to MoDOT's press release.
The first couple of work locations will be on westbound I-70 in Cooper and Boone counties. That work is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, MoDOT said.