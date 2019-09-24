Columbia residents can expect both traffic and parking restrictions around Stephens Lake Park from Friday to Sunday for the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival.
Specifically, Walnut Street will be closed to traffic starting at Old 63, according to a City of Columbia news release. Old 63 will only be open to northbound traffic between Jack Estes Way and Hinkson Avenue, and Walnut Street will only be open to eastbound traffic between Old 63 and William Street for the weekend.
Only those with neighborhood parking passes will be able to park in the neighborhood located on East Walnut Street during the festival. No parking, drop off or pick up is allowed on Walnut Street or Old 63 during the festival, according to the release.
Attendees must be dropped off in the Stephens Lake Park parking lot, including those using Uber or Lyft.
The Columbia Police Department will enforce parking restrictions 3 p.m. Friday. Traffic changes will also be in effect 3 p.m. Friday and starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Attendees are encouraged to park downtown during the festival. Downtown parking garages offer free parking after 6 p.m. Fridays and all day Saturday and Sunday, unless signage indicates otherwise. The festival provides free shuttle service from downtown garages starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and ADA-accessible shuttles are available. ADA-accessible parking is also available at the Riechmann Indoor Pavilion on Walnut Street.
Columbia's public transit system, Go COMO, will not provide special services for the festival. The bus system will run as normal Friday and Saturday, but no transport will be available Sunday. Those planning to use the bus to reach the festival should be aware that the closest bus stop is on the south edge of Stephens Lake Park and attendees must enter the festival through the general admission entrance on the north edge of the park, according to the release.
Those not attending the festival are asked to help reduce congestion by avoiding the Stephens Lake Park area.
Festival information is available at rootsnbluesnbbq.com or on the official mobile app.