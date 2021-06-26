COVID-19 case numbers in Boone County are up this week, mimicking the statewide increase in cases believed to be caused by the Delta variant.
Boone County topped 100 active cases Wednesday after 25 daily cases were reported, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub. On Friday, 135 active cases were counted.
Here's a comparative overview of the situation:
• Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases in the county were added Friday. A week ago on June 19, no new cases had been reported, and no new cases were reported June 20.
• The number jumped to 29 cases the next day, and the county has averaged 23 new cases per day since then.
• The five-day average was 17.5 new cases on Friday, the highest it has been since April 10.
• In addition, 42 positive patients had been admitted to Boone County hospitals; 17 were in the intensive care unit and seven were on ventilators. Only four of the 42 patients were Boone County residents.
While the uptick in cases is likely driven by the Delta variant, which has already been detected in 35 Missouri counties, experts also point to low vaccination rates across the state.
The major demographic of patients has shifted to unvaccinated 40- to 60-year-olds, according to both MU Health Communications Strategist Eric Maze and Robin Blount, vice president of Boone Health and the chief medical officer.
“There’s a lot of stuff going on other than COVID, but when you start adding COVID on top of it, you just flat out stay full,” Blount said.
Missouri led the nation in COVID-19 cases per capita this week as the Delta variant took hold in the southwestern part of the state, according to the Associated Press.
In a memo from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Wednesday, hospitals were alerted to the presence of the Delta variant in nearly three dozen counties, Blount said.
“The Delta variant is a big deal,” she said. “It will make people sicker, and it spreads faster.”
Current vaccines continue to be effective against the variants, she said.
“I don’t believe that we are seeing any breakthrough hospitalizations,” Blount said, referring to cases of COVID-19 patients contract after receiving the vaccine.
Also Friday, the daily status report for county hospitals was changed from green to yellow. Yellow status is the intermediate step between red and green where hospitals may impose non-emergency delays on patient transfers or non-urgent procedures because of capacity or staffing concerns.
On June 7, the Missourian reported a shift from green to yellow status, the first shift since January. The status switched back to green for few days this week, before returning to yellow Friday.
Hospitals in Columbia continue to recommend the vaccine for anyone 12 years or older.
“There’s definitely not a vaccine failure, because the vast majority of people that we are seeing with infections now are unvaccinated,” said Sara Humm, public information specialist for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. “That really speaks to how well the vaccines do work.”
The Health Department has shifted to community-based clinics to reach unvaccinated residents. Small vaccination clinics have even been set up during such events as Saturday's World Refugee Day celebrations and the monthly Food Truck Roundup.
Supply remains greater than demand, unlike the rush in February, March and April, Humm said.
Doses have been distributed at every event, Humm said: “For us, that is a success.”
Statewide, medical professionals have backed the vaccine as a strong predictor of a positive outcome.
“It really is going to be the way out of this, whenever that happens,” said MU Health infectious disease doctor Taylor Nelson.
Boone County now leads all counties in the state in both the percentage of those getting their first vaccination (50%) and those who have completed the vaccination program (44.5%) according to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard.
Cole County is the one county bordering Boone where the percentage of people who have had at least one dose is above 40%.
This week, the largest number of cases in the state has been in the southwest area around Springfield.
CoxHealth posted a news release June 18 declaring the possibility of transferring patients to other facilities in the state.
“We received a notice from Cox in Springfield last week that they were going to have to start diverting COVID patients,” Blount said.
According to the posting, an “especially high” number of traditional summer and surgical patients, the lack of traveling nurses and respiratory therapists, and the recent surge of the Delta variant have strained capacity.
Three patients have been diverted from CoxHealth since June 18.