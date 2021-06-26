Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.