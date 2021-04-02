The annual process of striping roadways across mid-Missouri begins Monday, with crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation in slow-moving lines of trucks.
The project will continue throughout the summer and into fall, with striping trains traveling between 8 and 12 mph. Motorists will see flashing lights and signs reading “Slow Vehicles” and "Wet Paint."
MoDOT uses paint embedded with glass beads that reflect headlight beams back in the direction of the motorist to make the stripes more visible, especially during night, wet road or low light conditions.
Most of the striping is done during the day, although crews will work at night on interstate highways and other high-volume divided highways.
Drivers are reminded to stay behind the last truck in the striping train, which is placed well behind the striping truck to give the new paint time to dry and prevent it from getting onto vehicles or being tracked across the roadway.
The wet paint is water-based, but if it gets on a vehicle, MoDOT recommends cleaning the car as quickly as possible with a high-powered water hose such as those used in car washes.