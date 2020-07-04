There will likely be plenty of public input Monday night when the Columbia City Council ponders whether to require people to wear masks when they're out in public or when gathering with people from outside their households as a means of containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The ordinance requested by Mayor Brian Treece already has stirred up plenty of public discussion on social media and elsewhere.
Two Change.org petitions, one against the ordinance and the other in favor, have been gathering signatures for days. The petition “Columbians AGAINST forced masks wearing in public,” had collected about 1,000 signatures by Friday afternoon but had been taken down by 5 p.m. Its proponents argued that many doctors say masks can cause medical problems, that most masks are not intended to combat the spread of COVID-19 and that health departments should be advising people how to increase their immunity.
The other petition, "Masks Save Lives - Public Space Mask Policy in Columbia, MO," had 2,099 signatures by 5 p.m. Friday with a goal of collecting 2,500. Its supporters say a mask requirement is an effective way to control the spread of the virus and prevent another stay-at-home order.
Meanwhile, opponents of a mask mandate are organizing an "Enough is Enough" rally outside city hall at 5 p.m. Monday, before the council's regular meeting begins at 7 p.m.
"Stand up for your rights, your freedoms, your businesses, and your children’s futures. We can no longer sit back politely and ignore the tyrannical decisions being forced on us by City Council," the event announcement reads. "We must demand representation, which is the true duty of these elected officials."
The ordinance drafted by the Law Department at Treece's request establishes fines of $15 for people who fail to adhere to its provisions and $100 for businesses that violate the rules. It does provide some exceptions, such as for those who have health conditions that make wearing a mask problematic and for those who must communicate with people who have hearing impairments.
The ordinance would apply to people 10 and older.
Treece acknowledged during a Thursday morning news conference that strict enforcement of the ordinance would be infeasible. He hopes it would create a culture in Columbia in which wearing a mask is an expected and respected gesture.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department supports the ordinance, saying it would be a significant step toward preventing the spread of the virus, which has spiked over the past several days. Columbia on Thursday saw 39 new positive cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day tally since the pandemic arrived here in March.
The city's coronavirus dashboard indicated there were another 31 positive cases confirmed Friday.
The Missourian sent several reporters to retail outlets and grocery stores Friday to learn how people feel about the proposed ordinance. The majority of those the Missourian spoke with were wearing masks, but several were not. One woman who was not wearing a mask, and who adamantly opposed the ordinance, declined to give her name. Here's what the others had to say.
"If you're going out in public, you should wear your mask."
— John Williams, 94
“In my opinion, America is about freedom of choice.”
— Sam Giesing, 53, cement mason
“Everyone has got a pretty strong opinion one way or another.” He doesn't has a problem with the ordinance.
— Zach Taylor, 23, software engineer
Safety should come first, but “in Missouri, it's hard for us to take it seriously because we haven't had the tragedy that they have had in some states.”
— Rachel Verslues, 38, marketing and sales
The mask ordinance “would be smart.”
— Sarah Plymire, 20, hospital worker
“I think it should be your own choice whether or not you wear the mask."
— Levi Jones, 22, delivery driver
"I don't like it. I don't wear a mask because I have been tested for COVID-19. I don't have it. I am not transmitting it. So, I don't see what's wrong with me not wearing a mask."
— Brandon Grimes, 24, temporary worker
“It is better than nothing. I think it is a good thing ... I am not sure how long I would have to wear one. But it doesn’t bother me. I am retired. Most of the day, it is just my wife and myself. I don’t have to wear it constantly. So, it is easier for me to wear a mask.”
— Sherman Yowell, 83, retired
“Thinking about it from the health perspective, it is important that we all do our part to keep our own health even if you are not at high risk ... It is not convenient and fun to wear masks in hot weather, but it is better for everyone.”
— Hyeri Gonzales, 27, medical staff at MU
“A hundred percent positive. It is necessary.”
— Daniel Ampong-O’Connor, 29, MU staff
“I hope it will increase the number of people wearing masks due to the ordinance.”
— Dana Ampong-O’Connor, 29
"You have to buy a mask, and money is tight already.” People are being too strict about wearing masks.
— L.D. Reed, 21, night auditor at Hampton Inn
“I am very positive with wearing masks... If people don’t like it, it is their problem, to be honest. The United States now is the No.1 (in COVID-19 cases) in the world.”
— Dhulfiqar Kamal, 40, construction engineer
“(The ordinance) won’t bother me at all. I have been wearing a mask since the beginning of COVID-19.”
— James Montgomery, 47, unemployed
“I know the number of cases that are active in Columbia is increasing. So, I mean, I'm just worried about potentially having it, not knowing and then running it to other people when I'm shopping. I think this ordinance will help keep the number of cases down, and that'll help keep businesses open.”
“I think there's a lot of people who just maybe don't want to wear a mask. I think maybe it looks funny or there's just like a lot of misinformation out there."
— Robert Schmidt, 23, MU veterinary student
“Hopefully they’ll reduce the cases of COVID” by passing the ordinance.
— Gary Galbreath, 61, swimming coach
“The risk of getting infected if you are wearing the mask is way less than the risk from getting infected if you're not.”
— Martin Kalama, respiratory therapist
“I probably wouldn’t wear if it didn’t need to be worn, but since it does, I just go with it.”
— Tazshia Burgeson, 22
“I think (the ordinance) would be helpful because I think there’s a group of people who don’t want to wear a mask ... I’m a little bit ambivalent about actually making it mandatory, but I do think everybody should wear one, if that makes sense.”
— Melissa Warme-Griggs, 50, research consultant
“I think it’s a good idea" considering that cases have started spiking. “I think it would help. I mean you got a lot of people who don’t want to wear a mask.”
— Pat Smith, 57, contractor
“It’s good to have a mask. I can’t say that 100% it’s good ... I’m satisfied that I’m just saving someone.”
— Navin Kumar Kinassery-Krishnan, 29, information technology
“We don’t have any solution right now. So let’s try some experiments, right?”
— Naveen Daka, 33, information technology
“I have no problem with (a mandatory mask ordinance)."
— Michael Little, 72, driver for MU