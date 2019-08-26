Thunderstorms packing strong winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service office in St. Louis issued a hazardous weather advisory early Monday morning. It said severe thunderstorms were likely across central and northeast Missouri and west-central and southeast Illinois beginning Monday afternoon.
A forecast discussion written by weather service meteorologist Melissa Byrd early Monday said a strong cold front was expected to move through the area while warm, moist air continued to move in from the south. The resulting instability creates an enhanced risk of severe storms, she wrote.
Supercells were expected to develop and transition into a line that would track southeast through the area.
Weather service radar from the Pleasant Hill forecast office at 10:30 a.m. showed strong storms developing over eastern Kansas and western and northeast Missouri. The storms, which produced a flash-flood warning near Leavenworth, Kansas, were moving swiftly toward central Missouri.
Showers and storms were expected to taper off by midday Tuesday.
Byrd wrote that another round of showers and thunderstorms was possible Friday and Saturday.
High temperatures were expected to remain in the low to mid-80s throughout the work week.