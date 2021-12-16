Significantly strong winds across Boone County caused several trees to be blown across intersections and power lines to fall Wednesday evening, leaving blocked roads and citizens without electricity.
The National Weather Service reported a record-breaking number of hurricane-force wind gusts that reached at least 75 miles per hour across the country. At least 55 moved across the U.S., the highest daily number since 2004.
The storm traveled across the Midwest and left hundreds of thousands of people without power across the country. There were at least 21 reports of tornadoes across Nebraska and Iowa.
While not as strong, wind gusts caused damage in Boone County. Wind speed peaked at 51 mph around 9 p.m. in the Columbia area.
Around 9 p.m., a traffic light snapped and blocked the roadway at Seventh and Cherry streets. The intersection was clear by 10:30 p.m.
Trees were blown down in Harrisburg and Hallsville, as well as across Old Plank Road near Route K in Columbia, and another onto the roadway intersection of East Route WW and South Rangeline Road. Power lines were downed on Providence Road and Wilkes Boulevard.
During severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service recommends people remain inside while the storm is passing through and get low and underground if possible. It’s also advised to put as many barriers between yourself and outside.