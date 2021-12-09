A 2022 calendar by students of the BOLD Academy that commemorates challenges and celebrates achievements in Black history in Columbia will be available beginning Saturday.
The BOLD Academy is a local organization that provides girls of color with opportunities for education, leadership training and positive identity development. “BOLD” stands for Black and Brown Opportunity, Leadership and Development.
With the mentorship from local artist Candice Malveaux, BOLD students ages 12 to 17 researched Columbia’s Black history and created art to highlight moments and events.
The result is a calendar titled “An (Incomplete) History of Black Excellence & Racial Injustice in Columbia, MO.” The calendar features artwork depicting moments, landmarks and people. Ginny Ramseyer Winter, associate professor in the MU School of Social Work and a supporter of the BOLD Academy, was inspired by the Equal Justice Initiative’s national calendar of racial injustice.
“Our goal with a calendar really was just to educate folks,” Winters said. “My hope is that we all learn a little bit more about our local history.”
Winters wanted to create a local version of a racial injustice calendar and brought the idea to the BOLD Academy co-founder Melita Walker. Walker loved the idea but wanted Black excellence to be featured alongside a history of injustices.
“There is a rich African American history that is full of joy and full of celebration,” Walker said. “Oftentimes, when we study African American history, it’s focused on slavery and tragedy. But one of the things that we wanted to really highlight is Black joy.”
BOLD Academy students meet monthly and began preparations for the calendar in the spring. Walker said the students did a fantastic job identifying parts of Columbia’s history that the community should know more about.
“Researching Douglass High School was an important thing to do because of the history that Douglass has in our community as the only school for African American students back in the ‘50s,” Walker said.
Malveaux, an artist and Columbia native, has been working with BOLD Academy students since its founding in 2017 and played a big part in helping the students conduct research for the project. Malveaux said she has been frustrated by how little Columbia’s Black history is celebrated or even known.
Malveaux said her grandparents and older family members were happy to contribute ideas about the city’s Black history for the project.
“They were excited that here’s an opportunity for pieces of history that haven’t been shared in abundance to now be able to spread,” Malveaux said.
Her grandparents even allowed her to share their old photos and scrapbooks with the students, since a lot of the history is not available online.
Simone, a 12-year-old BOLD Academy student, chose to feature Columbia’s annual MLK day Poor Man’s Breakfast, which offers a space for people to come together and celebrate King and his values. She said the event allows the community support each other.
“Whenever you start helping people, other people help people. I feel like the Poor Man’s Breakfast was a way for people to come together and just eat for a dollar and celebrate our Black community,” Simone said.
Malveaux enjoyed sharing the history of the Poor Man’s Breakfast with the students since her grandfather previously owned a restaurant in Columbia that participated in the tradition. Malveaux’s grandfather told her it was a way to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, in addition to fostering community connection.
Malveaux hopes that the community, and especially young people of color, identify with Columbia’s Black history, and that sharing the history allows them to connect and feel like they belong.
“This is what my past ancestors were able to accomplish, regardless of all the challenges and struggles. So then that should inspire and encourage (students) to be able to try to challenge themselves to do the same thing,” Malveaux said.
“My hope is that people will be inspired by the art, they’ll be inspired by the information,” Malveaux added.
The BOLD Academy enrolls about a dozen students. The organization hosts an overnight college visit for the students each summer and also opens a college savings account for each participant.
The Black Excellence and Racial Injustice calendar is available at the BOLD Academy website or at an event celebrating the art Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Blind Boone Home. Attendees will be able to speak with some of the student artists, hear local musicians and tour the historic Blind Boone Home.
Proceeds from the sale of the calendar will go to the BOLD Academy, Race Matters, Friends and a local reparations fund which hopes to support the education of a student in the MU School of Social Work.