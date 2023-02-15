Hailey Brown, 17, waited quietly for her poetry recitation victory, with only the scratching of a microphone and the shuffling of papers interrupting the quietness.
Cole Camp R1 High School's Brown won the regional edition of the Poetry Out Loud competition on Wednesday morning. She will now compete at the state competition in Jefferson City on March 9.
The local event was hosted at the Columbia Public Library in collaboration with Columbia's Office of Cultural Affairs.
Poetry Out Loud is a part of a wider national competition that sees state winners compete in Washington D.C. for the top prize. The national finals will be held May 8-10. High school students recite poems from memory and are judged on established criteria like accuracy and pronunciation. Students select poems from the Poetry Out Loud print or online anthology.
Brown was one of four competitors, including Garett Greenwalt from Eldon High School, Elizabeth Yoder from School of the Osage High School, and Cailey Cook from Smithton R6 High School. Each student recited a different poem for each of the three rounds.
"There was some very good competitors, so I'm very proud. (I'm) very happy that I won, very surprised," Brown said.
Brown recited "Since There is No Escape" by Sara Teasdale, "Hanging Fire" by Audre Lord and "The Ocean" by Nathaniel Hawthorne.
"I just look at them and then whichever ones I feel like I can relate to best are the ones that I choose," Brown said.
Event organizer Andrea Quiroz Jira, the program specialist from the Office of Cultural Affairs, was impressed with the participants.
"I enjoyed it immensely. As the prompter, being able to look into the eyes and help them and to see the passion that they have," she said. "I wish we would have asked the question why they selected the poem they chose because some of them were pretty deep."
Other organizations involved in the event were the Missouri Arts Council, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Missouri Association of Community Arts Agencies, the Poetry Foundation and the National Endowment of the Arts. Quiroz Jira selected judges Tim Carson and Lynne Jensen Lampe to listen to the recitations.
The process to get to this competition requires a diverse network of educators and students. The organizers connect with teachers and students from public, private and home schools who incorporate Poetry Out Loud into their curriculum. From there, schools have their own competitions in January to determine regional participants.
Although this is Quiroz Jira's first year involved with the event, she is already looking toward the next.
"I feel more passionate about getting in touch with the teachers beforehand. It's a great program because it helps with public speaking, finding your nerves, finding that confidence within yourself knowing that you can recite something," she said.