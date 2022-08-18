Christopher Newhard, a digital storytelling major at MU, had always thought about taking Arabic classes in college, as one of his goals is to reach a global audience with his craft.
“Learning Arabic would help me be a better artist,” he said.
“I also come from a family of polyglots, and none of them speak Arabic,” Newhard said, referring to his relatives’ enthusiasm for learning languages. “Since MU is widely recognized for its journalism and international business programs, I figured they would teach Arabic language classes.”
After completing an elementary Arabic class, he enrolled in intermediate Arabic in early April. But on Aug. 3, Newhard and his classmates received an email from MU informing them their section of Arabic was canceled for the upcoming semester due to low enrollment.
The email said students still had the option to take an online Arabic class at St. Charles Community College. The email also said MU is working on a plan to create a more sustainable model for studying Arabic.
When attempting to enroll in any Arabic classes on MyZou — either language classes or classes on Arab culture — an error message pops up saying “the search results do not match the criteria specified.”
Because MU is a flagship state university with many Arabic speakers on campus, and because Columbia has a large refugee community, the students believe it is in the university’s best interest to maintain and promote Arabic language and cultures on campus.
The students affected by the cancellation created an effort called the University of Missouri Student Association for Arabic Language and Cultures.
They said they will create a social media network to voice their opinions and formulate solutions to promote Arabic around campus in hopes of bringing back the classes.
Christian Basi, a spokesperson for MU, said canceling classes for a semester because of low enrollment is not unusual for the university. He added that in the College of Arts and Sciences alone, there are approximately two dozen classes canceled for the fall semester.
Basi said that Arabic classes have not met the minimum enrollment requirements for several semesters and that there were seven to eight students enrolled in elementary Arabic at the time MU decided to cancel the class, “which is less than two-thirds of the minimum.”
“We always are aware of the cost that it takes to employ an individual to offer the course when we don’t have a lot of student demand for it,” he said.
Basi said that when classes get canceled, students can still fulfill their program’s requirements with the help of an adviser, who would refer them to another institution that offers the classes they require. “Even before the student enrolls for a class in another institution, the adviser ensures that the credits can be rolled back to MU and meet the requirements of their respective programs.”
He also said the students are notified of the cancellations with enough time to make arrangements and are also refunded for the canceled classes and other related fees.
“We are always reviewing programs and classes to determine if they meet students’ needs, as well as the demands of the industry,” Basi said. “We want to make sure that we offer classes and programs of value so our students have the right skills and the right degrees for them to be competitive in the global job market.”
Basi also clarified that the university doesn’t have an Arabic program, but a Middle Eastern studies minor that offers the option to take Arabic classes.
Newhard said that he and seven other Arabic students met Aug. 10 with administration officials from the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Languages, Literatures and Cultures to discuss the cancellation.
Chloe Wilson, an international studies major, said the faculty at the meeting listed multiple reasons for canceling the classes, including low enrollment, difficulties finding professors and classes not being culturally immersive enough. Newhard said that during this meeting, the staff also clarified the classes were being paused and not permanently canceled.
“But as they listed all these reasons, we also brought to mind cases in which MU could have promoted Arabic and further tied the classes to other programs,” Newhard said.
The students said that information about Arabic language classes is not widely passed down by academic advisers, at least not in their experiences.
“Most of our classmates had to specifically look for the Arabic language class to find it,” Newhard said. “As a digital storytelling major, I was not told about Arabic at all and was instead encouraged to take other languages.”
Basi said the university in general does not promote some classes over others, as it would be an undue financial burden among student audiences.
“We ensure that we respond to students’ requests for certain classes, and we know that departments individually make students aware that certain classes are being offered,” he said.
The students raised the example of the University of Arkansas, where the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences recently started offering an Arabic major, with seven Arabic classes for the upcoming semester taught by three professors.
The school also has a Middle East Studies minor and an Arabic minor, according to that university’s website.
“They seem to have no problems staffing their Arabic program and connecting it to the other programs within the institution,” Newhard said.
Other universities in the Midwest such as the University of Oklahoma and Washington University in St. Louis also offer Arabic majors and minors, as well as Arabic language classes.
Before the cancellation, MU offered three Arabic language classes and one Arabic culture class for undergraduates, according to the MU School of Languages, Literatures and Cultures website.
The students said that MU Arabic professor Lamya Najem is dedicated to offering an immersive cultural experience in her class.
“She invites us to the mosque during Ramadan and even cooks for us so we can attach the words we are learning to something,” nursing major Rebecca Rico said.
“These things can’t be translated over an online class,” Newhard added.
The students also suggested that Arabic can be incorporated to other MU programs, such as religious studies, business administration, journalism and ancient Mediterranean studies majors and the MU ROTC program.
With 442 million speakers worldwide, Arabic is the fifth-most-spoken language in the world and is also one of the official six languages of the United Nations, according to the University of Arkansas’ website.
Newhard also said learning the Arabic language and culture can help break down cultural barriers that prevent the U.S. from being a more inclusive society.
“MU says they want to build a more diverse campus, and for this, having Arabic classes is necessary,” Newhard said. “They say these programs and classes are valued, but we have yet to see that value put into practice.”