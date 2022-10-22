Scientists studying the pallid sturgeon population in the Missouri River are employing new strategies such as using sonar to map the river bottom and tagging young members of the species as they drift in the current.
The Army Corps of Engineers manages activities along the Missouri River, and it has recently begun implementing new projects as part of the United States Geological Survey's comprehensive sturgeon research project.
The USGS sturgeon research team collaborates with the corps on the project, which began over two decades ago. The project has revealed a large amount of information about the little-understood pallid sturgeon unique to the river.
Carrie Elliott, principal investigator for USGS on the habitat portion of the project, has worked on the Missouri River for 20 years, 15 of which have been with the pallid sturgeon project. She and her team use sonar technology to map sturgeon habitat and the river bottom, and biologists on the project use tags to track the fish.
Elliott's work is mainly focused on learning more about where the very small baby fish are drifting.
“They spawn upstream in the system and then the small fish drift," she said. "We were specifically looking for places where the small fish get out of the main current.”
The project aims to understand why the pallid sturgeon is endangered and find ways to recover it. Use of the sonar recently led to discovery of an old shipwreck on the bottom of the river.
The species comes from an ancient lineage of primitive fish; its closest relative in the fossil record is 140 million years old. It is related to several sturgeon and paddlefish species. Over millions of years, the pallid sturgeon has become extremely well-adapted to life in the Missouri River and the specific conditions of this habitat.
Pallid sturgeon can live up to 80 years and are named after their pale color that helps them blend into the river bottom. Their camouflage and smooth stomachs allow them to swim along the sandy bottom and use electroreceptors to locate and feed on invertebrates.
Aaron DeLonay, a USGS ecologist working on the project, said that the fish's evolutionary success is threatened when human changes rapidly take place along the river and alter the habitat.
"You have a species that's part of an ancient lineage; it is what you'd call a charismatic umbrella species," he said. "It's our panda bear. It's our spotted owl. It’s an indicator of the health of a large river ecosystem.”
Recent human activity along the river ranges from channelization and fragmentation by dams to water quality issues caused by pollution and overharvesting for caviar.
Sturgeon evolve slowly and need slow-flowing, wide spaces of water with channels for them to reproduce and spawn. The sturgeon cannot keep up with rapid changes that have interfered with their very specific life cycle.
Steve Schnarr is the executive director of Missouri River Relief. Because of his role, he spends a lot of time on the river and has seen changes in the habitat and how the research project has found innovative ways to support the species.
The USGS team behind the project has been working with the Army Corps of Engineers to find ways to help the pallid sturgeon and a handful of other endangered species unique to the area. Among the projects are some that created more channels along the river and installed wing dike structures to direct water flow and push the baby fish into shallower sandbar areas. Wing dikes also assist with navigation for barges along the river.
Schnarr said these previous projects help ensure the well-being of the pallid sturgeon, though the Corps of Engineers has recently been altering some of the channels at a fast pace that has him concerned.
Dane Morris, program manager for navigation repairs along the Missouri River, and Todd Geimenhardt, chief of the planning branch, both work out of the Army Corps of Engineers' Kansas City district. They said the Corps has been revisiting the chutes on the river to reduce water flow. They were originally installed to create habitat space for endangered species, though they were damaged by flooding in 2019 that caused too much water to flow through them and led to navigation restrictions.
The previous projects were part of the Missouri River Recovery Program within Fish and Wildlife's bank stabilization and navigation mitigation project. Now, the corps team has shifted to creating interception and rearing complex habitats, known as IRCs, which are smaller in scale.
Geimenhardt said habitats along the Missouri River are historically not static, so the changes to the chutes will help mimic changes that naturally occur and will increase habitat diversity in the Missouri River area.
"There's a gradient of habitats that exists through that, and the repairs that are being made will mimic various pieces of that habitat gradient that that would have existed historically," he said.
Morris said the navigation channel projects may feel extreme right now due to the amount of rock used in the projects and current low water level, but the team will adaptively manage the projects over time to assess any necessary adjustments.
Schnarr said that no matter what happens along the river going forward, decisions will need to be made based on input from a range of voices, including those who live next to the river and depend on it. He said the USGS work is helpful for learning more about how the river systems work, but decisions on management of the river must take into account the perspectives of others as well.
"We've got to hear those voices; those voices have to be part of the management of the river," he said. "Those voices need to be part of understanding and managing the river. And it's gonna be a constant conversation and sometimes a fight."
While the pallid sturgeon's numbers and related conservation activities continue to change, the species has remained a staple of the Missouri River habitat.
“It's an incredibly elegant creature and it's really, really fascinating," DeLonay said. "It’s a remarkable treasure and part of Missourians' heritage.”