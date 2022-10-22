Scientists studying the pallid sturgeon population in the Missouri River are employing new strategies such as using sonar to map the river bottom and tagging young members of the species as they drift in the current.

The Army Corps of Engineers manages activities along the Missouri River, and it has recently begun implementing new projects as part of the United States Geological Survey's comprehensive sturgeon research project.

