A southeast Columbia subdivision is one step closer to final approval after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission OK'd a preliminary plat and zoning for about 53 acres of land.
The land is located north of Bristol Lake Parkway just west of Philips Park. The developer — Fred Overton Development, Inc. — wants to place 103 single-family homes there.
Some parts of the property fall within a floodplain overlay district, which automatically requires a permit in order to build there. However, the preliminary plat shows no plans to build on the floodplain area.
The developer has agreed to make road improvements in the area, according to city staff. The developer will build Bristol Lake Parkway along the eastern edge of the property and extend it south to connect to the current end of the road.
They will also extend Philips Farm Road to meet Bristol Lake Parkway at the northeast corner of the property where a future roundabout will be built, according to city documents.
The road extensions will allow for two access points to the subdivision, which is a requirement under city code for a development of this size.
There are future plans to connect that planned roundabout to Bearfield Road on the western side of the property through an extension of Philips Farm Road, according to city documents.
Some residents from the neighboring subdivision sent letters to the commission expressing concerns that when Bristol Lake Parkway is extended, the streetlights will shine brightly into their back yards.
They were also concerned that if Bristol Lake Parkway was completed and connected to Philips Farm Road, traffic would become more loud and disruptive.
Some pushed for vegetative screening to be placed between their yards and where Bristol Lake Parkway will be continued, but planning staff noted that the area in question is outside of the parcel owned by the developer.
"The area in which the screening is desired is private common property not in control of the city nor that of the development," said Patrick Zenner, development services manager for Columbia.
Commissioner Tootie Burns said that she was not particularly conflicted on the matter and was confident that the neighborhood has a strong homeowners association that can hopefully work with the developer to put in potential speed bumps and directional street lights as the road is built.
After some discussion and clarifying questions, the commission unanimously approved the zoning and preliminary plat. The case now goes before the City Council.