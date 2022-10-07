A southeast Columbia subdivision is one step closer to final approval after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission OK'd a preliminary plat and zoning for about 53 acres of land.

The land is located north of Bristol Lake Parkway just  west of Philips Park. The developer — Fred Overton Development, Inc. — wants to place 103 single-family homes there.

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

