Roots N Blues' return after two years and one COVID-19 cancellation yielded smaller crowds, but ultimately organizers said it was everything they had hoped for.
Shay Jasper, co-producer of Roots N Blues, had been looking forward to the event since its absence in 2020.
"Folks came out and were happy," Jasper said. "They were really overjoyed to see each other again and to experience live music as a community. It was everything we had hoped for."
Attendance was smaller in comparison to previous years. Although exact numbers haven't been released, Jasper said about 7,000 attended this year. About 10,000 people attended the festival in 2018.
"I think there's absolutely an understanding for folks who didn't attend this year based on the state of the world," Jasper said. "But we are grateful for the folks that trusted us and came out."
Following COVID-19 safety guidelines was the festival's main priority. Roots N Blues required all festivalgoers to use the CrowdPass app to submit proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before attendance.
Attendees were screened at a tent near the entrance.
"There were some lines," Jasper said. "We had folks waiting in line between seven to nine minutes to verify their vaccine card or their negative test. Most folks didn't mind waiting at all, and we're very grateful for the requirements."
The festival's success this year has Jasper and other staff excited for the event next year.
"It will be diverse and equitable among all genders, races, cultures and music genres," Jasper said. "I encourage anyone to come out for 2022 when it's even bigger and better and the world is safer and healthier."
Those interested in the chance to perform at the event can fill out a contact form on the Roots N Blues website.