Summer seems to have started early this week with record-breaking heat Monday and warmer temperatures on the way.
Temperatures hit 92 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the date's record of 91 degrees set in 1895. And it's not over yet, as more potentially record-breaking heat is on the way.
"There are some records we could be challenging," said Jared Maplef, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. "Those records are anywhere between 90 to 93 degrees itself, just depending on location."
Maplef said it's not unusual for the temperatures to start rising as summer approaches but that it is a little soon for such a long run of 90-degree and above temperatures.
Despite the early arrival, however, he said it isn't anything outside the mercurial weather most Missourians are used to.
While most people ran for shade Monday, Centralia resident Randy Williams was busy landscaping in MU's gardens.
He said the sun was a welcome change on campus after shoveling snow all winter.
"I enjoy the heat myself," Williams said. "We do a lot of snow removal around here, but I enjoy the 90 degrees (more) than 20 degrees."
Temperatures in the low 90s will continue for most of the week ahead of a cooler weekend, with weekend temperatures in the low 80s and rain expected Friday night.