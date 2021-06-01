Families in Missouri will have access to free meals this summer through a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services program, according to a Tuesday release from the department. Locations can be identified using an interactive map or by texting “Summer Meals” to 97779.
The program was utilized over the past year as the pandemic threw many families into financial hardship, it continues to be available to children aged 18 and under to provide access to meals free of charge. Registration is not required and any child who attends a service location will be served.
The meals are also available to people aged 18 to 21 who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled and who have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled, according to the release.
There are a total of seven locations in Boone County where people can pick up food, six in Columbia and one in Centralia.
Major locations in Columbia are located at:
- The Boys & Girls Club of the Columbia Area, 1200 N. 7th St.
- 5313 Currituck Lane.
- 800 Demaret Drive.
Meals will still be provided in socially distanced settings, including a drive-thru method.
More information about the Summer Food Service Program is available online or by telephone at 888-435-1464 . Deaf, hard-of-hearing or people with a speech disability can dial 711 or 1-800-735-2966. They can also contact the USDA through the Federal Relay Service dial 800 -877-8339.
For food assistance, parents and families may also call the USDA National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE for more details on how to access local social services.
To become a sponsor, community organizations may email the Summer Food Service Program at sfsp@health.mo.gov or write to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 912 Wildwood, P.O. Box 570, Jefferson City, MO 65102.