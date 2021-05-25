Black Pumas, a Roots N Blues Festival alum, will bring music back to Ninth Street in August as part of the returning Summerfest concert series.
The Blue Note has for years hosted Summerfest concerts outside its front doors on Ninth Street, with other Summerfest shows at Rose Park. Last year, the concert series was halted because of COVID-19 restrictions. Mike Nolan, The Blue Note venue director, said that concerts will return this summer to Ninth Street, with an unnamed guest in July and Black Pumas in August.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Shows in Columbia, MO and Omaha, NE are coming soon - Text BLACKPUMAS to 31996 to get pre-sale info for Wednesday morning! https://t.co/XNzIfuvo0ZAug 6 - Columbia, MO - 9th Street SummerfestAug 8 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room Outdoors📸 Helaine Bach pic.twitter.com/V2DJTPzwS8— Black Pumas (@BlackPumasMusic) May 24, 2021
Black Pumas have previously performed in Columbia, at 2019’s Roots N Blues Festival in support of their self-titled debut album. More recently, they received one Grammy nomination in 2020 and three more in 2021.
Another soon-to-be-announced band will perform in mid-July outside of the The Blue Note for the Summerfest series. Although these are the only two confirmed Ninth Street shows so far, Nolan said there is a good chance of more outdoor concerts this summer.
Tickets for Black Pumas will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday on The Blue Note's website. For presale information visit the Black Pumas Twitter feed.