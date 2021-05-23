The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting death of 24-year-old Junous O. Kelly of Columbia that occurred early Sunday morning at 5695 E. Clark Lane.
The Sheriff's Department said on its Facebook page that several deputies were at the Lakeview Mall dealing with a parking complaint shortly before 3 a.m. The parking lot, it said, was full and cars were parked in ways that limited people's ability to navigate or leave the lot.
Deputies noticed several people leaving The Vault and were told that someone had been shot inside the business. Deputies entered The Vault and found Kelly, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
No arrests have been made. The Sheriff's Department is asking that anyone with information about the shooting call 573-442-6131 or 311. Those who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.