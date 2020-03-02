You are the owner of this article.
Sunday's performance of 'The Milly Project' sparked talk of race, hope

DeAyra Hairston-Clark, center, rehearses

DeAyra Hairston-Clark, center, rehearses for a performance of "The Milly Project" on Sunday at Broadway Christian Church. The show features actors playing many shifting and coinciding roles. In this scene, Hairston-Clark plays a slave who had just been reprimanded by her master. 

The standing ovation awarded to the cast members of "The Milly Project" after their performance Sunday at Broadway Christian Church showed the Springfield play was no longer just a high school production but instead a successful independent project.

The play told the story of a Springfield woman, Milly Sawyers, who won her freedom in court in 1835. Her story went untold until 2018 when journalist Giacomo "Jack" Bologna and archivist Connie Yen unearthed court documents, which provided the inspiration for the play.

DeAyra Hairston-Clark rehearses a scene

DeAyra Hairston-Clark rehearses a scene from "The Milly Project" on Sunday at Broadway Christian Church. "At Willard [High School], I was supposed to be loud and extravagant and ghetto," Hairston-Clark said about her personal connections to the racism portrayed in the show. "And I was loud, I'll admit that." 

During the performance, witty writing and the cast's execution led to bouts of laughter despite the serious theme of the play.

The audience mostly watched with bated breath as the actors related the story of Sawyers and the history of marginalized communities, particularly African Americans. Their fluid performance was the product of many rehearsals, some of which took place even minutes before the doors opened.

Adora Snead, center, plays Milly Sawyers fighting for her freedom

Adora Snead, center, plays Milly Sawyers fighting for her freedom in Greene County court during a production of "The Milly Project" on Sunday at Broadway Christian Church. "This story is a story of race," Snead said. "It's a story of hope, and it's a story of perseverance, and it's a story that's told from both sides: the victor and the oppressor."
Director Kendra Chappell gives Ethan Gambriel a pep talk

Director Kendra Chappell gives Ethan Gambriel a pep talk before a performance of "The Milly Project" on Sunday, at Broadway Christian Church. "This is intergenerational healing," Chappell said of the play. "It's very heavy. It's also very hopeful." 

Steve Johnson, an audience member, grew up in Springfield. He said the performance was a refreshing experience for him and thanked the cast for sharing the story.

Amari Snead places her hand on her sister Adora Snead's shoulder

Amari Snead places her hand on her sister Adora Snead's shoulder during a production of "The Milly Project" on Sunday at Broadway Christian Church. The Snead sisters are mixed-race, which Adora said has led to exclusion from both black and white people. "I have the side of slavery, and I have the side of those who hold Confederate flags," Adora said. 

"I have never heard of Milly Sawyers," Johnson said. "I didn’t know anything about her." 

Many other audience members reflected the same sentiment. After the event, many stayed behind to discuss the play. Some of the common themes in the discussions were ones of healing and hope for the future.

Jeannine Anderson, a violinist from Columbia, was skeptical about the play when her friends first recommended it to her. Watching how the actors engaged with the story changed her mind.

"Seeing the mostly white audience reacting was really powerful too," Anderson, who is black, said. "I feel like this story really humbled people. It did what good art is supposed to do, which is to make every consumer of it equal."

One of the comments that lingered even after the Q&A session was a Palestinian American author's remarks on the play.

"Watching this play truly makes me feel safer because you're talking about slavery and about transcending that and about bringing it into a community so that they can wake up," Ibtisam Barakat, the author, said.

Barakat said the play, while focusing on a local Springfield woman, showcased international issues. She said if people begin to understand slavery as a human issue instead of just a local one, and if humans start to care about humans, "then slavery all over the globe will end."

Musician Jeannine Anderson asks the cast of "The Milly Project"

Musician Jeannine Anderson asks the cast of "The Milly Project" what they think of the show's subject material during a post-show Q&A on Sunday at Broadway Christian Church. "I'm very moved by this crowd," director Kendra Chappell said to the audience during the Q&A. "Immediately, something opened in you all after the first question."

"My people are enslaved, and the current president has just signed what is called the 'deal of the century' to entrench my people, so I feel hope seeing the journey of the African American community and also other communities that are speaking up," Barakat said after the play. Barakat was referring to a plan released by President Trump in January regarding Palestine and Israel.

Emalee Flatness, left, walks in a circle during rehearsal

Emalee Flatness, left, walks in a circle during rehearsal for "The Milly Project" on Sunday, in the dressing room at Broadway Christian Church. Flatness plays Louisa Campbell, wife of John Polk Campbell, who was the founder of the town of Springfield. Flatness said during a post-show Q&A that she used YouTube videos of "Southern belles" to create Campbell's accent. 

Kendra Chappell, the director and primary writer of the project, thanked the audience for all of the questions and comments provided during the Q&A session. She also thanked MU and the "Friends of Milly" team, which helped bring the play to Columbia.

