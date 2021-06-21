Despite severe thunderstorms that dumped 3 to 4 inches of rain on parts of Columbia on Sunday, the record won't reflect it as the most rain ever for June 20.
Heavy storms washed across Columbia beginning at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, bringing high winds and horizontal rain to much of the city. MU's Sanborn Field Weather Station off College Avenue recorded a total of 3.18 inches of rain for the day, which included a round of heavy showers that came early Sunday morning.
Nevertheless, the record precipitation of 2.07 inches in Columbia for June 20 — ironically set when the weather service office was on the MU campus — will stand. That's because the National Weather Service now records data from its station at Columbia Regional Airport, nearly 14 miles from the central city. The airport saw just 1.56 inches of rain on Sunday.
"It must have been real localized," Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in St. Louis, said of the storms. He called the Sanborn Field data reliable.
"Those are good measurements. The data is accurate, but we can't use it for the record because we measure from the airport," he said, adding that the weather service has strict rules for reporting its weather readings.
Wind during the Sunday night storm downed trees around the city and county. Richard King, owner of Cooper's Landing on the Missouri River, posted photos on Facebook of damage at the popular campground and music venue.
"Everything was blowing sideways," King said said in a phone call.
Wind gusts peaking at 58 mph were recorded at the airport at 11:04 p.m., and the storm brought sustained winds of 41 mph. Cooper's Landing saw tree limbs scattered across Smith Hatchery Road and trees on top of a camper and a docked boat.
The storm also caused power outages.
Boone Electric Cooperative reported that more than 2,000 of its customers lost power between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday. By late Monday afternoon, there were three outages affecting 45 members. A cooperative spokesperson said it fixes the outages that impact the most people first, then it sends crews to the harder to reach locations.
High winds and tree debris are the culprit for the loss of electricity overnight.
The Columbia Water and Light department received a total of 35 reports of outages. Approximately 2,500 customers were without power for an extended period of time, spokesperson Matt Nestor said. Just 13 customers remained without power Monday afternoon, and the city's focus right now was on restoring power to them.