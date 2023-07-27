The sunflowers at MU South Farm on New Haven Road are in full bloom, but due to excessive heat the flowers will be cut down and replanted by early next week. The next round of sunflowers will reach their peak in late September, just in time for the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Showcase. Those interested in seeing the flowers for themselves are welcome on the farm seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.

  • Assistant Director of Photography, spring 2023. Reach me at mammft@missouri.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2023. Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy. Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.